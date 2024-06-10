2024 Database on Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) Regulations in Europe

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) European Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This premium database identifies the legal status of hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) vaping products in the largest markets in Europe. It analyses not only the legality of HHC as a substance but also its legality in vaping products.

The contents in the database can be filtered by analysis of the likelihood of HHC legality. Data for each country also includes hyperlinks to additional information on legislation.

This product offers you:

An in-depth analysis of the regulations surrounding hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).

Coverage of 31 European countries.

Comprehensive data through filtering options

Compilation of the current regulation in each country in one place

Links to regulations from external sources

Product coverage: Iqos, Glo, Ploom, Lil and Pulze

Countries covered: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UK.

This product is suitable for:

Compliance officers

Regulators Government affairs

Legal teams

Regulatory analysts

Financial institutions

Investors

Industry professionals

Key Topics Covered:

HHC Status

Explanation

Link to source

Filter by: Specifically banned Likely illegal Potentially legal





For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot4vav

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.