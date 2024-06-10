Wearable Devices to Demonstrate First Phase Integration of Mudra Technology with Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces

The Integration solves most of the camera-based hand tracking limitations required by the industry for mass adoption of Augmented and Virtual Reality

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the successful completion of its first phase of integration with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Spaces™, extended reality (XR) Developer Platform. This milestone follows the collaboration agreement announced earlier this year, marking a significant step forward in transforming the XR industry through innovative gesture-based control.

The Mudra Band technology has been successfully integrated with the Snapdragon Spaces™ platform, enabling enhanced user experiences through intuitive gesture-based interactions in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality environments. This integration showcases the potential of combining Mudra's touchless control technology with Snapdragon Spaces™, setting a new standard for immersive digital experiences and redefining how users interact with digital worlds.

Offir Remez, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Wearable Devices, commented, "Completing the first phase of integration of our Mudra technology with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Spaces™ platform is an exciting achievement. We have received feedback from our partners and market leaders and find innovative ways to overcome the limitations of camera-based hand tracking. By doing so, we are paving the way for a future where original equipment manufacturers can affordably create a seamless and intuitive XR experience."

The successful completion of this integration enhances the capabilities of XR environments and highlights Wearable Devices' dedication to advancing the frontier of wearable technology. By leveraging the precise gesture recognition enabled by Mudra technology, the Snapdragon Spaces™ platform can now offer users a more natural and intuitive interface, thereby elevating the overall XR experience.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

Snapdragon and Snapdragon Spaces are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon Spaces is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.