Cell Culture Plates Market Opportunities Report 2024-2033

The global cell culture plates market reached a value of nearly $2.2 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.17% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $2.2 billion in 2023 to $2.8 billion in 2028 at a rate of 5.33%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% from 2028 and reach $3.7 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the expansion of the biotechnology industry, the increasing focus on personalized medicine and an increase in the aging populations. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period included contamination risks.



Going forward, the rising incidences of chronic diseases, increasing investments in research and development, increasing investments in life science research and the increasing number of clinical trials will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the cell culture plates market in the future include disruptions in supply chain.

The cell culture plates market is segmented by type into standard cell culture plates, coated cell culture plates and specialty cell culture plates. The standard cell culture plates market was the largest segment of the cell culture plates market segmented by type, accounting for 53.62% or $1.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the specialty cell culture plates segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cell culture plates market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.19% during 2023-2028.

The cell culture plates market is segmented by surface into treated and untreated. The treated market was the largest segment of the cell culture plates market segmented by surface, accounting for 80.04% or $1.7 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, it is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cell culture plates market segmented by surface, at a CAGR of 5.34% during 2023-2028.



The cell culture plates market is segmented by application into drug discovery and development, biopharmaceutical production, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine and other applications. The biopharmaceutical production market was the largest segment of the cell culture plates market segmented by application, accounting for 39.39% or $852.34 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the drug discovery and development segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cell culture plates market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 6.04% during 2023-2028.



The cell culture plates market is segmented by end-user into research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology and diagnostic laboratories. The research institutes market was the largest segment of the cell culture plates market segmented by end-user, accounting for 29.54% or $639.15 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cell culture plates market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 5.88% during 2023-2028.



The cell culture plates market is segmented by material into polystyrene, glass and other materials. The polystyrene market was the largest segment of the cell culture plates market segmented by material, accounting for 69.90% or $1.5 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the other materials segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cell culture plates market segmented by material, at a CAGR of 6.38% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the cell culture plates market, accounting for 44.25% or $957.43 million of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the cell culture plates market will be Asia-Pacific and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.74% and 6.05% respectively. These will be followed by South America and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.89% and 4.67% respectively.



The global cell culture plates market is highly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 62.33% of the total market in 2022. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was the largest competitor with a 21.44% share of the market, followed by Merck Co. & KGaA with 11.17%, Corning Inc. with 6.77%, Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co. Ltd. with 4.37%, Lonza Inc. with 3.74%, VWR International LLC with 3.29%, Sartorius AG with 3.15%, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH with 2.89%, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. with 2.81% and Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. with 2.69%.



The top opportunities in the cell culture plates market segmented by type will arise in the standard cell culture plates segment, which will gain $310.36 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the cell culture plates market segmented by material will arise in the polystyrene segment, which will gain $420.22 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the cell culture plates market segmented by surface will arise in the treated segment, which will gain $514.84 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the cell culture plates market segmented by application will arise in the biopharmaceutical production segment, which will gain $230.97 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the cell culture plates market segmented by end-user will arise in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment, which will gain $352.82 million of global annual sales by 2028. The cell culture plates market size will gain the most in the USA at $212.85 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the cell culture plates market include strategic collaborations and partnerships driving innovation in the cell culture plates market, introduction of automated cell culture systems by major players, launch of high-performance coated microplates for enhanced cell growth, strategic investments and facility expansions to expand cell culture production and technological advancements in 3D cell culture.



Player-adopted strategies in the cell culture plates market include focus on optimizing cell therapy manufacturing process through the launch of new solutions, developing vector-based gene therapy applications through new product developments, expanding manufacturing capabilities through new product developments and strengthening market position through strategic partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the cell culture plates companies to focus on adopting innovative technology for enhanced market position, focus on facility expansion for competitive advantage, focus on introducing coated microplates, focus on advancing 3D cell culture technology for product innovation, focus on specialty cell culture plates segment, focus on treated cell culture plates segment, focus on strategic partnerships for distribution channel expansion, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on building relationships with key decision makers in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and focus on targeting pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers in growing segments.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider cell culture plates market; and compares it with other markets.

By Type: Standard Cell Culture Plates; Coated Cell Culture Plates; Specialty Cell Culture Plates

By Material: Polystyrene; Glass; Other Materials

By Surface: Treated; Untreated

By Application: Drug Discovery; Development; Biopharmaceutical Production; Tissue Engineering; Regenerative Medicine; Other Applications

By End-User: Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical; Biotechnology; Diagnostic Laboratories

Key Companies Mentioned: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Corning, Wuxi NEST Biotechnology, Lonza



Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; Italy; Spain; UK; Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; cell culture plates indicators comparison.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 336 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



