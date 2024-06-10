Clean Label Ingredients Market Booming: Consumer Demand for Transparency Drives the Market Growth

Chicago, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The clean label ingredients market is forecasted to experience significant growth, estimated to escalate from $50.2 Billion in 2024 to $69.3 Billion by 2029, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period. With a growing emphasis on health and wellness, consumers are seeking foods that not only satisfy hunger but also offer additional health benefits, such as improved digestion, enhanced immunity, and better cognitive function. Moreover, as consumers increasingly adopt vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian diets, the demand for plant-based alternatives is soaring. This shift is creating significant opportunities for clean label ingredients, such as natural flavors, natural emulsifiers, and minimally processed plant extracts, to be integrated into meat substitutes, dairy alternatives, and plant-based snacks.

The shift towards clean label ingredients is also gaining momentum in the foodservice and restaurant industry. As diners become more conscious of what they consume, restaurants and foodservice providers are responding by offering menus that feature clean label dishes. This includes the use of fresh, minimally processed ingredients and the avoidance of artificial additives. This trend is creating new opportunities for suppliers of clean label ingredients to cater to the growing demand from chefs and foodservice operators committed to transparency and naturalness in their culinary offerings.

The prepared food/ready meals & processed foods segment, among food applications, is estimated to hold the largest share throughout the forecast period.

The prepared food/ready meals and processed foods segment is projected to dominate the clean label ingredients market throughout the forecast period, driven by evolving consumer preferences and significant industry shifts. As consumers increasingly seek convenience without compromising on health, the demand for ready meals and processed foods made with clean label ingredients is surging. The hectic lifestyles of contemporary consumers are a major factor contributing to this expansion, as they increase the need for quick and simple meal alternatives. Moreover, the discriminating and health-conscious customers of today demand that processed foods and ready meals be free of artificial additives, preservatives, and artificial substances. To allay these worries, the clean label offers products that appeal to a wide range of consumers by combining convenience and health benefits.

Based on ingredient type, the flour segment is expected to be the dominant ingredient type

This dominance is largely attributed to the increasing consumer demand for transparency and simplicity in food products. As consumers become more health-conscious and scrutinize food labels more closely, the preference for recognizable and minimally processed ingredients has surged. Flour, being a fundamental and versatile component in a wide range of food products, naturally aligns with these clean label requirements.

A common ingredient in many recipes, flour is used for everything from coating fried meals to thickening sauces and making bread and pastries. Due to its widespread use and adaptability, it is a necessary element in many different types of food. The demand for clean label items and their widespread use are what are making the flour segment so popular. For example, there is a noticeable trend in the baking sector towards the use of organic and whole grain flours, which are thought to be healthier and more natural substitutes for refined flours.

Based on region, the Europe region is leading the clean label ingredients market

Europe is at the forefront of the clean label ingredients market, driven by a combination of stringent regulations, high consumer awareness, and proactive industry initiatives. The region's leadership is underpinned by a robust regulatory framework that prioritizes food safety, transparency, and consumer protection. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and other regulatory bodies enforce strict guidelines on food labeling and ingredient use, compelling manufacturers to adopt clean label practices. This regulatory environment ensures that products marketed in Europe meet high standards of naturalness and safety, fostering consumer trust and market growth.

Europe is a dominant force in the clean label ingredients market, driven by a strong commitment from manufacturers to meet consumer demands for natural and transparent products. According to Dairy Reporter, more than 90% of European manufacturers have incorporated clean labeling into their strategic plans, with 48% highlighting its importance for brand reputation as of April 2024. This widespread adoption underscores the significance of clean labeling as a crucial element in maintaining consumer trust and competitive advantage in the market.

Key Market Players

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

ADM (US)

DSM (Netherlands)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Ingredion (US)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Corbion (Netherlands)

Symrise (Germany)

Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark)

