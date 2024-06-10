Model N Named one of Fortune Media and Great Place to Work ® 2024 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N (NYSE: MODN) Great Place to Work® and Fortune Media have honored Model N as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. This is Model N’s second consecutive year being named on this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Model N has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces among companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ List, Great Place To Work® collected more than 80,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies. Through the Trust Index™ Survey , employees shared honest feedback about their workplace experience by responding to 60 statements and answering two open-ended questions.

“At Model N, we place a strong emphasis on giving employees a voice in shaping their workplace experience,” said Laura Selig, Model N’s Chief People Officer. “Being recognized as a Best Workplace for a second year in a row is a huge honor and reflects the hard work and commitment of our employees, and the trust they put in Model N. This recognition is something we don’t take for granted and we look forward to continuously elevating our employee experience.”

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. “These companies are showing care and commitment to their people, and their efforts are being rewarded with the most valuable asset in business today: trust.”

Model N was also named by Great Place To Work® and Fortune Media as a 2023 Best Workplaces for Millennials. Additionally, the company is proud to be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the United States and India through October 2024. To learn more about Model N’s culture, visit modeln.com/company/culture.

###

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, www.modeln.com .



About the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place To Work® selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List by surveying companies that together employ more than 8.2 million people in the U.S., with over 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, more than 80,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List and these rankings are based on their feedback. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ , have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the Bay Area. Read the full methodology.



About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work® certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.



About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

