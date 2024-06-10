American Rebel Light to be Featured at Country Stampede in Bonner Springs, Kansas June 27 - 29

Nashville, TN, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of American Rebel Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com) and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, is proud to announce that American Rebel Light Lager (“Rebel Light”) will be featured at the Country Stampede Music Festival (www.countrystampede.com) in Bonner Springs, Kansas June 27 – 29. This will be the first time Rebel Light will be available for purchase in the state of Kansas, exclusively distributed in Kansas by Standard Beverage Corporation (www.standardbeverage.com).



“Being featured at Country Stampede is a great way to launch American Rebel Light in Kansas,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel. “Launching America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer into the marketplace is a primary goal of our current Reg A+ offering and having American Rebel Light Beer for sale at Country Stampede helps deliver on that goal. Interested investors 18 years or older can log onto our public offering website at http://invest.americanrebel.com and subscribe to the offering.”

Brian Skurdal, Director of National Sponsorships for Forward Sports Marketing, says, ““We are thrilled to play a small part in the launching of American Rebel Beer in the state of Kansas. The Country Stampede is one of the biggest and most historic country music festivals in the country; and American Rebel Beer will be a welcome addition for years to come.”

American Rebel Beer is a sponsor of the “Party Pit,” the standing-room area in front of the stage. Country Stampede attendees at the Azura Amphitheater, with a capacity of 18,000 music fans, will see ads for American Rebel Light Beer and the American Rebel Light logo will be emblazoned on 2,500 “Party Pit” wrist bands.

Chris Janson will be Thursday’s featured artist, Riley Green will be Friday’s featured artist and Jon Pardi will be Saturday’s featured artist. Other artists scheduled to appear include Billy Currington, LOCASH, Randy Houser, Drew Green, Dillon Carmichael, Jackson Dean, Jerrod Niemann, Redferrin, Neon Union, Casi Joy, Tanner Adell and DJ Hish.

American Rebel and Standard Beverage Corporation both have deep roots in the Kansas City suburb of Lenexa, Kansas, where Standard Beverage has a new 83,000-square-foot facility and American Rebel has its flagship retail store. Standard Beverage was started by Sam Rudd in the Wichita area in 1949, just a year after Kansas ended its prohibition laws, and received one of the first alcohol wholesaler licenses in the state. Standard Beverage is still run by the Rudd family, and today is “the largest single alcohol distributor” in Kansas. American Rebel CEO Andy Ross’s father, Bud Ross, founded two legendary Kansas publicly-traded companies, Kustom Electronics and Birdview Satellite.

About Country Stampede

The Country Stampede, owned by Kustom Entertainment, a subsidiary of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), is an annual 3-day outdoor music and camping festival that takes place in Bonner Springs, Kansas at Azura Amphitheater. The well-respected Country Stampede is nationally known as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest. The biggest names in country music have performed at Country Stampede such as Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Taylor Swift, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan and so many more. For more information go to www.countrystampede.com.

About Standard Beverage Corporation

Standard Beverage Corporation is a leading distributor of fine wines, spirits and beer, and is the only large distributor that is Kansas owned. With offices in Lawrence, Lenexa and Wichita, Standard Beverage employs approximately 450+ dedicated people and provides the most diverse portfolio of the industry’s best and most well-known brands. For more information on Standard Beverage go to www.standardbeverage.com.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

