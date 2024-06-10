Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 23 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 31/5/2024
|109,800
|538.35
|59,110,778
|Monday, 3 June 2024
|1,300
|576.79
|749,827
|Tuesday, 4 June 2024
|1,400
|568.96
|796,544
|Wednesday, 5 June 2024
|-
|-
|-
|Thursday, 6 June 2024
|1,500
|569.85
|854,775
|Friday, 7 June 2024
|1,500
|570.01
|855,015
|In the period 3/6/2024 - 7/6/2024
|5,700
|571.26
|3,256,161
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 7/6/2024
|115,500
|539.97
|62,366,939
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,726,426 treasury shares corresponding to 6.91% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
