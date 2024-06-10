Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 23 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 31/5/2024 109,800 538.35 59,110,778 Monday, 3 June 2024 1,300 576.79 749,827 Tuesday, 4 June 2024 1,400 568.96 796,544 Wednesday, 5 June 2024 - - - Thursday, 6 June 2024 1,500 569.85 854,775 Friday, 7 June 2024 1,500 570.01 855,015 In the period 3/6/2024 - 7/6/2024 5,700 571.26 3,256,161 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 7/6/2024 115,500 539.97 62,366,939 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,726,426 treasury shares corresponding to 6.91% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

