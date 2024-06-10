China Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Market Report 2024: Large Screens Dominate with >10" Center Console Screens in Over 80% of Vehicles such as AITO M7, BYD Seagull, Corolla Cross, and Qin PLUS

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monthly Monitoring Report on China Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Technology and Data Trends (Issue 2, 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes trend forecasts, new car research, OTA tracking, and detailed data indicators. The vehicle display system, a core component of intelligent cockpits, remains a focal point in the industry. In Q1 2024, the market saw significant growth characterized by:

The Rise of Large Center Console Screens

Trend Overview : The trend towards large center console screens is unmistakable, with screens larger than 10 inches now installed in over 80% of vehicles.

: The trend towards large center console screens is unmistakable, with screens larger than 10 inches now installed in over 80% of vehicles. Market Growth: From January to February 2024, 3.076 million passenger cars in China were equipped with large center console screens, a 36.1% year-over-year increase. Screens larger than 10 inches accounted for 82.8% of these installations, up 10.5 percentage points from the previous year.

Screen Size and Model Distribution

10-12 Inches : This segment grew the fastest, increasing from 33.3% to 39.4%, driven by models such as the AITO M7, BYD Seagull, Corolla Cross, and Qin PLUS.

: This segment grew the fastest, increasing from 33.3% to 39.4%, driven by models such as the AITO M7, BYD Seagull, Corolla Cross, and Qin PLUS. >15 Inches: This segment reached a 12.4% market share, thanks to models like the Li L7, Jetour Traveler, and Model Y.

Application in Various Models

Independent Brands : >15' screens were found in 18% of models, including the AITO M7, Li L7/L8/L9, Deepal S7, and Denza D9.

: >15' screens were found in 18% of models, including the AITO M7, Li L7/L8/L9, Deepal S7, and Denza D9. Joint Venture Brands: Large screens were less common, with a 5.8% share in models like the Model Y, Model 3, and Ford Mondeo/Explorer.

Integrated Displays for High-End Models

Benefits : Integrated displays offer a large view, multitasking, and seamless interaction between driver and copilot seats, becoming the preferred choice for high-end models.

: Integrated displays offer a large view, multitasking, and seamless interaction between driver and copilot seats, becoming the preferred choice for high-end models. Examples: The Avatr 12, Jiyue 01, and Galaxy E8 have adopted 'three-in-one' integrated display solutions.

Future Trends in Vehicle Displays

Development Direction: Ultra-wide integrated displays will evolve towards larger sizes, higher resolutions, multifunction integration, touch and voice control, and personalized settings.

Innovative Cockpit Technologies

Jiyue 01 : Launched in October 2023, featuring a 35.6-inch Mini-LED display with 6K resolution and advanced interaction capabilities.

: Launched in October 2023, featuring a 35.6-inch Mini-LED display with 6K resolution and advanced interaction capabilities. Geely Galaxy E8: Introduced in January 2024 with a 45-inch 8K integrated floating display, offering immersive viewing and gaming experiences.

Rear Entertainment Screens Surge

Market Growth : From January to February 2024, rear entertainment screens were installed in 172,000 passenger cars in China, a 259.1% increase from the previous year.

: From January to February 2024, rear entertainment screens were installed in 172,000 passenger cars in China, a 259.1% increase from the previous year. Installation Rates: The installation rate surged to over 5% in early 2024, with models like the AITO M5, Li L9, and Xpeng 9 driving this trend.

Leading Models with Rear Entertainment

Innovative Designs : Models like the Xpeng 9 feature 21.4-inch rear ceiling screens that support a variety of interactive functions, enhancing the rear passenger experience.

: Models like the Xpeng 9 feature 21.4-inch rear ceiling screens that support a variety of interactive functions, enhancing the rear passenger experience. Pad Integration: Brands such as Huawei and Xiaomi have introduced detachable pads as rear screens, providing additional functionality and interconnectivity with front cabin systems.

Advances in Display Technology

Micro LED Deployment: Companies like Tianma, AU Optronics, Continental, and Samsung are accelerating the development and deployment of Micro LED technology in vehicles.

Key Developments

Tianma : Investing in a Micro-LED production line, expecting first samples in 2024.

: Investing in a Micro-LED production line, expecting first samples in 2024. AU Optronics : Demonstrated interactive transparent windows at CES 2024 and acquired BHTC to enhance their vehicle display capabilities.

: Demonstrated interactive transparent windows at CES 2024 and acquired BHTC to enhance their vehicle display capabilities. Continental: Partnered with VueReal to develop Micro LED displays and launched a Crystal Center Display in collaboration with Swarovski Mobility.

Global Contributions

Samsung : Unveiled a transparent Micro LED display at CES 2024 and is considering acquiring Continental's vehicle display business.

: Unveiled a transparent Micro LED display at CES 2024 and is considering acquiring Continental's vehicle display business. LG Display: Supplied large OLED displays to Hyundai Genesis and secured orders for >30' P2P displays for mass production by Q1 2026, including the world's first 57-inch P2P LCD vehicle display introduced at CES 2024.

Key Topics Covered

1 Insight into Topics

1.1 Topic 1: Virtual/Digital Human and Application in Cars

1.2 Topic 2: OEM OTA tracking (March 2024)

2 Market Trends

3 Research on New Cars

3.1 Leapmotor C10

3.2 Xiaomi SU7

3.3 Changan UNI-Z

3.4 Changan NEVO A07 Zhenxiang Edition

3.5 EXEED Stellar C-DM

4 Data Monitoring

4.1 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller Data

4.2 LCD Cluster Data

4.3 Center Console Screen Data

4.4 HUD Data

4.5 Rear Entertainment Screen Data

4.6 Vehicle Navigation System Data

4.5 OTA Data

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Dynamics in Cockpit Chip/Domain Controller/Hardware

5.2 Dynamics in Vehicle Display System

5.3 Dynamics in In-vehicle Infotainment System and Software

5.4 Dynamics in In-cabin Monitoring System

Companies Featured

Tianma

AU Optics

Geely

Changan

Chery

FAW Hongqi

GAC

Great Wall Motor

Dongfeng

Xpeng

NIO

Wuling

Lotus

Baidu Cloud

Tencent Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

Huawei

iFLYTEK

360 Group

SenseTime

Faceunity Technology

Mobvoi

4uTech

Leapmotor C10

Xiaomi SU7

Changan UNI-Z

Changan NEVO A07 Zhenxiang Edition

EXEED Stellar C-DM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yd76o1

