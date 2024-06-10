Helicopters Global Business Report 2024: Increased Demand for Luxurious and Custom-made Helicopters in the Transportation Industry

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicopters - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Helicopters was estimated at US$36.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$54.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Helicopter Airframes segment, which is expected to reach US$47.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2%. The Helicopter Engine segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.6% CAGR to reach $7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Market Trends & Drivers

As the World Steps Up Military Spending in the Wake of the Russia Ukraine War, It is Uninterrupted Growth for OEMs in the Military Supply Chain

Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for High Altitude Platforms

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

The Rise in Helicopter Adoption for the Military Applications

Aging Aircraft, Maintenance Issues and Issues with Procurement of Supplies on Time Make Most Military Aircraft Non-ready for Combat Missions

A Glance at Select Advanced Combat Helicopters

Attack Helicopters Market

Commercial Helicopter Market

Key Trends in Offshore Helicopter Market

Demand for High Storage Capacity Helicopters Drives the Market Growth

Potential for Utility Helicopters in Power and Infrastructure Projects

Increased Demand for Luxurious and Custom-made Helicopters in the Transportation Industry

An Increase in Helicopter Penetration for Medical Emergency Services

An Opportunity to Commercialize EVTOL and UAM

The Rise in Drones' Usage

Replacement of Aged Helicopter Fleet to Drive Market Growth

OEMs and PMAs Tussle for Larger Share in the Evolving MRO Market

Primary Factors Responsible for MRO Supply Chain Whirlwind

Growing Helicopter MRO to Propel the Helicopters' Market Growth

Innovative Engines Grow in Commercial Value in Both Civilian & Military Sectors

The Most Important Part of Aerospace Manufacturing is Material Innovation. Here's Why

Additive Manufacturing Storms into the Spotlight in the Helicopters Sector

Blockchain Gains Spotlight for Rotorcraft Parts Tracking

Innovations and Advancements Lay Foundation Stone for Future Growth

Innovations in Helicopter Design with Safety as Top Priority

Sophistications Achieved in Helicopter Communications Over the Years

HIRIS' Wireless Data Transmission Technology for Helicopters

Sikorsky's X2 Technology for Improved Helicopter Operations

Honeywell's Solutions for Making Helicopters and Fixed-Wing Aircraft Safer

SureFly: A Hybrid-Electric Helicopter

Futuristic Helicopter from Boeing and Lockheed

China and Russia Developing Heavy-Lift Helicopter

Increase in Fuel Prices to Present the Helicopter Market with a Challenge

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Helicopters Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Airbus Helicopteres SAS, Helicopteres Guimbal, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Airbus Helicopteres SAS

Helicopteres Guimbal

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Kaman Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Leonardo SPA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MD Helicopters Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Robinson Helicopter Company

Russian Helicopters, JSC

Textron, Inc.

The Boeing Company



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 503 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $34.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $54.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



