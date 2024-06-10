Helicopters Global Business Report 2024: Increased Demand for Luxurious and Custom-made Helicopters in the Transportation Industry

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicopters - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Helicopters was estimated at US$36.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$54.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Helicopter Airframes segment, which is expected to reach US$47.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2%. The Helicopter Engine segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.6% CAGR to reach $7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Market Trends & Drivers
- As the World Steps Up Military Spending in the Wake of the Russia Ukraine War, It is Uninterrupted Growth for OEMs in the Military Supply Chain
- Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for High Altitude Platforms
- Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
- The Rise in Helicopter Adoption for the Military Applications
- Aging Aircraft, Maintenance Issues and Issues with Procurement of Supplies on Time Make Most Military Aircraft Non-ready for Combat Missions
- A Glance at Select Advanced Combat Helicopters
- Attack Helicopters Market
- Commercial Helicopter Market
- Key Trends in Offshore Helicopter Market
- Demand for High Storage Capacity Helicopters Drives the Market Growth
- Potential for Utility Helicopters in Power and Infrastructure Projects
- Increased Demand for Luxurious and Custom-made Helicopters in the Transportation Industry
- An Increase in Helicopter Penetration for Medical Emergency Services
- An Opportunity to Commercialize EVTOL and UAM
- The Rise in Drones' Usage
- Replacement of Aged Helicopter Fleet to Drive Market Growth
- OEMs and PMAs Tussle for Larger Share in the Evolving MRO Market
- Primary Factors Responsible for MRO Supply Chain Whirlwind
- Growing Helicopter MRO to Propel the Helicopters' Market Growth
- Innovative Engines Grow in Commercial Value in Both Civilian & Military Sectors
- The Most Important Part of Aerospace Manufacturing is Material Innovation. Here's Why
- Additive Manufacturing Storms into the Spotlight in the Helicopters Sector
- Blockchain Gains Spotlight for Rotorcraft Parts Tracking
- Innovations and Advancements Lay Foundation Stone for Future Growth
- Innovations in Helicopter Design with Safety as Top Priority
- Sophistications Achieved in Helicopter Communications Over the Years
- HIRIS' Wireless Data Transmission Technology for Helicopters
- Sikorsky's X2 Technology for Improved Helicopter Operations
- Honeywell's Solutions for Making Helicopters and Fixed-Wing Aircraft Safer
- SureFly: A Hybrid-Electric Helicopter
- Futuristic Helicopter from Boeing and Lockheed
- China and Russia Developing Heavy-Lift Helicopter
- Increase in Fuel Prices to Present the Helicopter Market with a Challenge
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Helicopters Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Airbus Helicopteres SAS, Helicopteres Guimbal, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors Featured:
- Airbus Helicopteres SAS
- Helicopteres Guimbal
- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
- Kaman Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Leonardo SPA
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- MD Helicopters Inc.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Robinson Helicopter Company
- Russian Helicopters, JSC
- Textron, Inc.
- The Boeing Company
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|503
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$34.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$54.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
