Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): 2024 Product Pipeline Analysis, Ongoing Clinical Trials Insights, and Developments, Including New CXCL10 Testing Service

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2024 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands. The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Scope:

The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments

The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)

The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date

The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions

The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design, trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.

Recent Developments:

May 02, 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New CXCL10 Testing Service

Apr 01, 2024: Oxoid Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Rezafungin Disc (5 g) RZF5

Feb 05, 2024: The Binding Site Receives 510(K) Clearance For Optilite Freelite Lambda Free Kit

Feb 05, 2024: The Binding Site Group Receives 510(K) Clearance For Optilite Freelite Mx Kappa Free Kit

Jan 31, 2024: Labcorp Launches New Test for Risk Assessment and Prognosis of Severe Preeclampsia in Pregnant Women

Dec 12, 2023: Thermo Fisher unveils respiratory diagnostic testing solutions

Oct 29, 2023: Oxoid Receives 510(K) Clearance For Thermo Scientific Oxoid Sulbactam/Durlobactam Disc (10/10 g) SUD20

Oct 19, 2023: Microgenics Obtains Additional 510(k) Clearance for CEDIA Heroin Metabolite (6-AM) Assay

Oct 09, 2023: BRAHMS Receives 510(k) Clearance for B.R.A.H.M.S Copeptin us KRYPTOR

Oct 06, 2023: BRAHMS GmbH Receives 510(K) Clearance for BRAHMS CgA II KRYPTOR Quality Control

Key Topics Covered:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Company Overview Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Company Snapshot Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Pipeline Analysis Overview Business Description Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Key Facts Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Major Products and Services Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Pipeline Products Overview Accula CT/NG/TV Accula CT/NG/TV Product Overview Accula HSV 1+2/VZV Accula HSV 1+2/VZV Product Overview Accula SARS-Cov-2 Test Accula SARS-Cov-2 Test Product Overview Accula SARS-CoV-2/Flu A/Flu B Combination Test Accula SARS-CoV-2/Flu A/Flu B Combination Test Product Overview Apollo 396 System Apollo 396 System Product Overview Combylite Combylite Product Overview CXCL10 Assay CXCL10 Assay Product Overview Molecular Diagnostic Assay - Pre-Term Birth Molecular Diagnostic Assay - Pre-Term Birth Product Overview Optilite - Alpha 2 Microglobulin Assay Optilite - Alpha 2 Microglobulin Assay Product Overview Optilite - C1q Assay Optilite - C1q Assay Product Overview Optilite - C2 Kit Optilite - C2 Kit Product Overview Optilite - Ferritin Kit Optilite - Ferritin Kit Product Overview Optilite - Fibrinogen Assay Optilite - Fibrinogen Assay Product Overview sBCMA Test sBCMA Test Product Overview SPAplus - Secretory IgA Assay SPAplus - Secretory IgA Assay Product Overview Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Key Competitors Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Key Employees Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Key Employee Biographies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Locations And Subsidiaries Head Office Other Locations & Subsidiaries Recent Developments Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Recent Developments Appendix Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Revvity Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Illumina Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Waters Corp.

Bruker Corp.

