Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): 2024 Product Pipeline Analysis, Ongoing Clinical Trials Insights, and Developments, Including New CXCL10 Testing Service

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2024 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands. The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Report Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design, trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
- To formulate effective Research & Development strategies
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of the competitors' pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and of development, etc
- Identify, understand and capitalize the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio
Recent Developments:
- May 02, 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New CXCL10 Testing Service
- Apr 01, 2024: Oxoid Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Rezafungin Disc (5 g) RZF5
- Feb 05, 2024: The Binding Site Receives 510(K) Clearance For Optilite Freelite Lambda Free Kit
- Feb 05, 2024: The Binding Site Group Receives 510(K) Clearance For Optilite Freelite Mx Kappa Free Kit
- Jan 31, 2024: Labcorp Launches New Test for Risk Assessment and Prognosis of Severe Preeclampsia in Pregnant Women
- Dec 12, 2023: Thermo Fisher unveils respiratory diagnostic testing solutions
- Oct 29, 2023: Oxoid Receives 510(K) Clearance For Thermo Scientific Oxoid Sulbactam/Durlobactam Disc (10/10 g) SUD20
- Oct 19, 2023: Microgenics Obtains Additional 510(k) Clearance for CEDIA Heroin Metabolite (6-AM) Assay
- Oct 09, 2023: BRAHMS Receives 510(k) Clearance for B.R.A.H.M.S Copeptin us KRYPTOR
- Oct 06, 2023: BRAHMS GmbH Receives 510(K) Clearance for BRAHMS CgA II KRYPTOR Quality Control
Key Topics Covered:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Company Overview
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Company Snapshot
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Pipeline Analysis Overview
- Business Description
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Key Facts
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Major Products and Services
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Pipeline Products Overview
- Accula CT/NG/TV
- Accula CT/NG/TV Product Overview
- Accula HSV 1+2/VZV
- Accula HSV 1+2/VZV Product Overview
- Accula SARS-Cov-2 Test
- Accula SARS-Cov-2 Test Product Overview
- Accula SARS-CoV-2/Flu A/Flu B Combination Test
- Accula SARS-CoV-2/Flu A/Flu B Combination Test Product Overview
- Apollo 396 System
- Apollo 396 System Product Overview
- Combylite
- Combylite Product Overview
- CXCL10 Assay
- CXCL10 Assay Product Overview
- Molecular Diagnostic Assay - Pre-Term Birth
- Molecular Diagnostic Assay - Pre-Term Birth Product Overview
- Optilite - Alpha 2 Microglobulin Assay
- Optilite - Alpha 2 Microglobulin Assay Product Overview
- Optilite - C1q Assay
- Optilite - C1q Assay Product Overview
- Optilite - C2 Kit
- Optilite - C2 Kit Product Overview
- Optilite - Ferritin Kit
- Optilite - Ferritin Kit Product Overview
- Optilite - Fibrinogen Assay
- Optilite - Fibrinogen Assay Product Overview
- sBCMA Test
- sBCMA Test Product Overview
- SPAplus - Secretory IgA Assay
- SPAplus - Secretory IgA Assay Product Overview
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Key Competitors
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Key Employees
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Key Employee Biographies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Locations And Subsidiaries
- Head Office
- Other Locations & Subsidiaries
- Recent Developments
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Recent Developments
- Appendix
- Methodology
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Revvity Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Illumina Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Waters Corp.
- Bruker Corp.
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sk02dq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.