Leader Dogs for the Blind Offers Their Free Programs in Spanish to U.S. and Canadian Individuals who are Blind or Visually Impaired

Rochester Hills, Michigan, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader Dogs for the Blind is proud to announce they are expanding their free Guide Dog and Orientation & Mobility (O&M) programs to people residing in the United States and Canada who prefer receiving training in Spanish.

For over 60 years, Leader Dog has provided their Guide Dog program to clients from Spanish-speaking countries who could not access guide dog training locally. Now, this exceptional programming will also be available to Spanish-speakers in the U.S. and Canada.

They are also providing their ground-breaking Orientation & Mobility (O&M) program (often referred to as white cane training) in Spanish. O&M training teaches people how to safely travel using a white cane. Clients also learn orientation skills to effectively know where they are, where they want to go and the skills to get to their destination. Skills learned may include crossing streets and problem-solving obstacles along a route, such as maneuvering through barriers, crowds, etc.

“According to the CDC, Hispanic and Latino communities experience a higher risk of vision loss, offering our free programs to those who speak Spanish allows us to meet this critical need and empower more people with travel safety and independence,” said Melissa Weisse, Leader Dog president and CEO. "People often learn best in their native language, especially when acquiring skills as impactful as guide dog handling or orientation and mobility."

Both free programs will follow Leader Dog's same high standards, simply conducted in Spanish rather than English.

This expansion allows Leader Dog to further its vision that "every person who is blind or visually impaired travels safely and independently."

Those interested in accessing Spanish-language Guide Dog or Orientation and Mobility training can get started by applying at LeaderDog.org or calling 888-777-5332 then press 1 to speak with client services.

###

About Leader Dogs for the Blind

Leader Dogs for the Blind is a nonprofit organization providing people who are blind or visually impaired with lifelong skills for safe and independent daily travel using a guide dog or a white cane. All services are provided free of charge. The organization also trains guide dogs for people who are DeafBlind, offers a summer camp for teens, and holds seminars for orientation and mobility (O&M) professionals and university students. Leader Dogs for the Blind partners with agencies and O&M professionals throughout the U.S. to provide their clients with supplemental O&M training. Their Guide Dog and Orientation & Mobility programs are offered in Spanish. For more information, call (888) 777-5332 or visit LeaderDog.org.

Attachments