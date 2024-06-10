Hong Kong Earns Two Entries on the Prestigious World’s 50 Best Restaurants List with Best Entry at 20th

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) applauded the city’s outstanding culinary sector as two restaurants – Wing and The Chairman – were ranked highly in the prestigious list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024.



The two diners ranked among the top thirty in the annual heavyweight event of the global gastronomic scene. First-time winner Wing, an innovative Cantonese food restaurant, secured 20th place on the list, while The Chairman—a repeat winner—was placed 26th. The results were remarkable.

Mr. Dane Cheng, HKTB Executive Director, said, “This year, Hong Kong ranks alongside Bangkok and Tokyo as one of the Asian cities with the highest number of entries to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024, which is a solid testament to Hong Kong’s status as a city of gastronomy. The Hong Kong Tourism Board has long drawn attention to our city’s extraordinary gastronomic diversity to maximize the city’s international exposure while attracting visitors worldwide and offering them an unforgettable experience that tantalizes the taste buds and satisfies all of the senses.”

HKTB works with media partners worldwide to develop culinary-themed programs to deepen visitors’ interest in Hong Kong as a travel destination, inviting members of the media, influencers and celebrity chefs for “Tasting is Believing” visits so that they can share Hong Kong’s appeal with potential visitors. Meanwhile, HKTB will continue to organize flagship gastronomic events such as the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival and promote Hong Kong as a gastronomical paradise by supporting major culinary gatherings, including the recently concluded Vinexpo Asia 2024 and Asia’s 50 Best Bars award presentation ceremony through various platforms and channels.

