Solid State Batteries Market Report 2024: Global Solid State Battery Market Set to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2029

The global market for solid state batteries is estimated to increase from $274 million in 2023 to reach $1.7 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.7% from 2024 through 2029.

The report provides an overview and analysis of the global SSB market and leading companies' products, strategies and initiatives. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2024, and forecasts for 2024 through 2029. It also includes details about different types of SSBs and their end-use applications.

Estimated market values are based on the determined market penetration of SSBs in the electric vehicle (EV) battery market. In the report, only the battery electric vehicle (BEV) industry has been considered, and not the plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), as SSB technology is being primarily developed as an advanced power source for BEVs.

In this report, the global SSB market is segmented by:

Type: bulk and thin film batteries.

Cell type: single-cell and multi-cell batteries.

Rechargeability: primary and secondary batteries.

Capacity: below 20 milliampere-hours (mAh), 20-500 mAh, above 500 mAh.

End use industry: EVs, industrial, medical and healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. (Others include energy storage, aerospace and military).

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (Rest of World).

The Report Includes

50 data tables and 43 additional tables

An analysis of the global market for solid-state battery (SSD) technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and projected CAGRs through 2028

Estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by battery type, battery capacity, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, regulations and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

An analysis of recent patent grants and key published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on ESG performance, consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices

Analysis of leading companies' market shares, M&A activity and venture funding outlook

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Blue Solutions, Ilika, ProLogium Technology Co. Ltd., QuantumScape Corp., and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Main Components of SSBs

Anodes

Cathodes

Electrolytes

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Providers of Raw Materials

Battery Component Providers

Battery Manufacturers

End Users

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies in SSB Development

Nanotechnology

Emerging Roles of AI and ML

Thermal Management Systems (TMS)

Bottom Electrodeposition

Fast Cycling of Lithium Metal in SSBs

Patent Analysis

Descriptions of SSB-Related Patents

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global SSB Market by Type Thin Film Batteries Bulk Batteries

Global SSB Market by Cell Type Single Cell Batteries Multi-Cell Batteries

Global SSB Market by Rechargeability Primary Batteries Secondary Batteries

Global SSB Market by Capacity Below 20 mAh 20 mAh to 500 mAh Above 500 mAh

Global SSB Market by End User Electric Vehicles Medical and Healthcare Consumer Electronics Industrial Other End Uses

Global SSB Market by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of World (RoW)



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Analysis of Leading Companies Blue Solutions ProLogium Technology Co. Ltd. QuantumScape Corp. Solid Power Inc. Toyota Motor Corp.

Product-Related Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the SSB Industry: ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact/Performance

Social Impact/Performance

Governance Impact/Performance

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Ampcera

Blue Solutions

Hitachi Zosen Corp.

Ilika

Prologium Technology Co. Ltd.

Quantumscape Corp.

Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.

SK On Co. Ltd.

Solid Power Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

