CAR-T Cell Therapy Market to Achieve USD 85.8 Billion by 2033, Driven by 32.0% CAGR | Dimension Market Research

New York, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market size is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 85.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 32.0% from 2024 to 2033.

CAR-T cell therapy modifies patient T-cells to target cancer, showing promise for blood cancers and under investigation for others. It involves lab-growing modified cells for infusion, driven by rising global cancer rates.

The U.S. sees high new cancer cases and deaths, supporting CAR-T adoption. Regulatory approvals boost growth, despite side effects like Cytokine Release Syndrome and infection risks, posing safety concerns and necessitating effective management.

Important Insights

Market Value: The global CAR-T cell therapy market is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 85.8 billion by 2033, up from USD 7.1 billion in 2024.

The CAR-T cell therapy market involves using living cells for treatment, focusing on regenerative medicine, immunotherapy, and personalized treatments, leading to improved medical outcomes and patient care. Type Segment Insights: Abecma is projected to dominate the CAR-T cell therapy market in 2024 with the highest market share and is expected to continue growing throughout the forecast period.

Abecma is projected to dominate the CAR-T cell therapy market in 2024 with the highest market share and is expected to continue growing throughout the forecast period. Application Segment Insights: Leukemia is anticipated to lead the application segment, holding the largest market share in 2024 and maintaining its dominance in the CAR-T cell therapy market.

Leukemia is anticipated to lead the application segment, holding the largest market share in 2024 and maintaining its dominance in the CAR-T cell therapy market. Regional Analysis: North America is projected to account for 56.7% of the market revenue in 2024, continuing to dominate the global cell therapy market in the coming years.

Latest Trends

Personalized Medicine in relation with the modern progress CAR-T cell therapy is also progressing in the sphere of personalized medicine and patient centric approaches to minimize the side effects and raise the effectiveness. New CAR-T cell products remain among the central points of competitive markets.

This trend of companies and institutions’ collaboration facilitated by the expertise of biopharmaceutical firms and research organizations helps to fast-track the introduction of CAR-T cell therapies to the market.

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

Global competition of the CAR-T cell therapy market is moderate and the large numbers of global manufacture execute such as partnership, product launch, expanding regional presence and mergers/acquisitions to enhance the position within the market. These dynamic approaches thus support development and industry influence.

For instance, in June 2022 Bristol Myers Squibb claimed that FDA approved their Breyanzi as a safe and effective CAR-T cell therapy for adult patients with LBCL, meaning that this company has the necessary permits to treat this type of cancer.

Some of the prominent market players:

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly & Company

Celyad Oncology

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

ACRO Biosystems

Servier Laboratories

Miltenyi Biotec

Gilead Sciences Inc

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

Other Key Players

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 7.1 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 85.8 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 32.0% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 56.7% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Target Antigen, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Abecma is a CAR-T cell therapy that is recommended for the treatment of multiple myeloma by modifying patient T-cells to recognize proteins that are specific to the cancer. Though it has side effects it bare a hope for patients who have no many option due to its effectiveness in clinical trials. Abecma proves that CAR-T therapies still hold a vast potential for revolutionizing cancer treatment as other studies are being conducted for its augmentations.

Growth Drivers

Growing Incidence of Cancer: The incidence of cancer, especially leukemia and lymphoma, is growing significantly and puts pressure on the market’s need for effective treatment options like CAR-T cell therapies.

The incidence of cancer, especially leukemia and lymphoma, is growing significantly and puts pressure on the market’s need for effective treatment options like CAR-T cell therapies. Increased Development in Gene Editing Technologies: Technological developments in the gene-editing techniques such as the CRISPR make CAR-T cell therapies safer and more efficient and reduce the total cost of production, thus, augmenting the overall market growth.

Restraints

High Cost of Therapy: CAR-T cell therapy remains costly and therefore difficult to deploy in all countries, especially the developing ones that cannot afford the expensive treatments.

CAR-T cell therapy remains costly and therefore difficult to deploy in all countries, especially the developing ones that cannot afford the expensive treatments. Potential for Severe Side Effects: Possibility of High-Risk Side Effects, like cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity, need strict measures to control and could dissuade patients and healthcare providers hence affecting the market growth.

Growth Opportunities

Expansion in North America: A high prevalence in cancer cases coupled with the growth of healthcare facilities in North America has been viewed as a sign of growth by the government through grants for cancer research.

A high prevalence in cancer cases coupled with the growth of healthcare facilities in North America has been viewed as a sign of growth by the government through grants for cancer research. Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific: The growth of the intensity of healthcare services and the increased focus on the fight against cancer offer significant opportunities for the development of the market for CAR-T cell therapy.

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

By Type

Abecma Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel)

Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel)

Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel)

Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel)

Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel)

Others

By Target Antigen

CD19

BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen)

CD20

CD22

Dual Targets (CD19/CD22, CD19/BCMA, etc.)

Others

By Application

Leukemia Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Lymphoma Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) Follicular Lymphoma (FL) Primary Mediastinal Large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) High-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL) Others

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Solid Tumors Glioblastoma Neuroblastoma Others

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Academic and Research Hospitals

General Hospitals

Specialized Cancer Hospitals

Cancer Care Treatment Centers

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to leads the CAR-T cell therapy market with 56.7% revenue share in 2024, driven by strong research infrastructure, commercial activities, and numerous clinical studies. Increase in regulatory approval for drug and devices, and changes in reimbursement policy in US and Canada also fuel this growth.

The Asia Pacific and specifically China see their growth rates boosted by governmental investments and healthcare reforms, positioning this region as one of the main clinical trials and markets for CAR-T.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the CAR-T Cell Therapy Market

November 2023: Selecta Biosciences merged with Cartesian Therapeutics, securing USD 110 million to develop Descartes-08, an RNA-engineered CAR-T therapy for MG, and other RNA cell therapy programs.

Selecta Biosciences merged with Cartesian Therapeutics, securing USD 110 million to develop Descartes-08, an RNA-engineered CAR-T therapy for MG, and other RNA cell therapy programs. December 2023: Bristol-Myers Squibb received approval for Abecma's new indication, a BCMA-directed CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients who have undergone prior treatments.

Bristol-Myers Squibb received approval for Abecma's new indication, a BCMA-directed CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients who have undergone prior treatments. September 2023: 2seventy Bio and JW Therapeutics announced plans to expand their alliance, adding two new candidates for solid tumors using TCR technology and for autoimmune diseases with CAR-T approaches.

2seventy Bio and JW Therapeutics announced plans to expand their alliance, adding two new candidates for solid tumors using TCR technology and for autoimmune diseases with CAR-T approaches. May 2023: Autolus Therapeutics' Phase 2 FELIX study of obe-cel for relapsed/refractory adult B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia was selected for an oral presentation at the EHA 2023 Congress.

Autolus Therapeutics' Phase 2 FELIX study of obe-cel for relapsed/refractory adult B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia was selected for an oral presentation at the EHA 2023 Congress. June 2022: Bristol Myers Squibb received FDA approval for Breyanzi, a CD19-directed CAR-T therapy for treating adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma.

Bristol Myers Squibb received FDA approval for Breyanzi, a CD19-directed CAR-T therapy for treating adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma. April 2022: Autolus Therapeutics collaborated with Cardinal Health to support the U.S. launch and commercialization of its CAR-T therapy, pending FDA approval.

Autolus Therapeutics collaborated with Cardinal Health to support the U.S. launch and commercialization of its CAR-T therapy, pending FDA approval. April 2022: Kite, a Gilead Company, received FDA approval for Yescarta CAR-T therapy for adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma that is refractory to or relapses after first-line chemoimmunotherapy.

