Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 10.6.2024

| Source: Vaisala Group Vaisala Group

VAISALA CORPORATIONSTOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10.6.2024
   
   
Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 10.6.2024 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          10.6.2024 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 VAIAS 
Amount            755Shares
Average price/ share   39,8589EUR
Total cost           30 093,47EUR
   
   
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 139 333 shares
including the shares repurchased on 10.6.2024 
   
   
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen 
   
   
   
Additional information   
Paula Liimatta  
tel +358 9 8949 2020,   
ir@vaisala.com  
   
   
www.vaisala.com  


Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.vaisala.com

Attachment


Attachments

Vaisala 10.6 trades