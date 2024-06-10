Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Correction to the News Release Announcing Entry into Definitive Agreements in Connection with a Reverse Takeover Transaction

Not for dissemination in the United States of America



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("PDH" or the "Company") (TSXV:PDH) announces that the original news release captioned "Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Entry into Definitive Agreements in Connection with a Reverse Takeover Transaction" published on June 7, 2024 contained incorrect summaries of selected financial information of AJA Health and Wellness Inc. ("AJA Health") and AJA Therapeutics Inc. ("ATI"), which have consolidated financials, and of Assured Diagnosis Inc. ("ADI"), for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023. Accordingly, the Company wishes to re-announce the summaries of selected financial information as set out below.

A summary of selected financial information of AJA Health and ATI, which have consolidated financials, for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 is set out below.

Year ended

December 31, 2023 Year ended December

31, 2022 Total Revenues 500,499 587,754 Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss 1,151,416 781,599 Total Assets as at Period End 570,454 461,415 Total Liabilities as at Period End 2,955,655 2,369,717 Cash Dividends Declared Nil Nil

The above financial information is unaudited but AJA Health and ATI are currently in the process of obtaining reviewed annual financials for the year ended December 31, 2022 and audited financials for the year ended December 31, 2023.

A summary of selected financial information of ADI for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 is set out below.

Year ended

December 31, 2023 Year ended December

31, 2022 Total Revenues 393,657 318,382 Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss 80,029 101,674 Total Assets as at Period End 80,678 122,777 Total Liabilities as at Period End 104,791 66,861 Cash Dividends Declared Nil Nil

The above financial information is unaudited but ADI is currently in the process of obtaining reviewed annual financials for the year ended December 31, 2022 and audited financials for the year ended December 31, 2023.

About Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. participates in diversified industries through its acquisitions of securities and/or assets of public and private entities which it believes have potential for significant returns. It may act as a holding company (either directly or through a subsidiary) and may participate in management of subsidiary entities to varying degrees.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that any forward looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSXV. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

