Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market Report 2024-2034: Rising Adoption of Prefilled Syringes for Parenteral Administration and Elevated Demand for Biologics

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market, is set to surpass US$11 billion in 2024.



Biopharmaceutical fill-finish production combines safeguards and monitors aseptic processes to prevent contamination, maximise efficiency and accuracy, and provide complete electronic auditable data to satisfy these requirements, regardless of manufacturing size. The significant financial and time costs of batch rejection may be avoided by maintaining batch quality and uniformity. Processes must be continuously monitored by manufacturers to guarantee a high degree of quality control.

On the other hand, this can take a lot of time and resources. By drastically lowering or doing away with the requirement for sterilising in between batches, single-use technology helps producers overcome this difficulty by enabling faster turnaround times and raising overall productivity and efficiency. This is best achieved by outsourced partners who are highly efficient in fill finish manufacturing.



The following are some of the advantages of fill-finish manufacturing in the pharmaceutical and biotech sector:

Increased efficiency: Fill-finish manufacturing enables the production of large quantities of drugs in a short period of time, which can help to increase efficiency and reduce costs

Improved quality control: The strict quality control procedures in place during fill-finish manufacturing help to ensure the potency, stability, and purity of the final drug product

Increased patient safety: The use of automated equipment in fill-finish manufacturing can reduce the risk of human error, which can help to improve patient safety

Faster time to market: Fill-finish manufacturing can help to speed up the drug development process, which can help to bring new drugs to market more quickly and efficiently

On the other hand, few large organisations see outsourcing as a concern since it results in a loss of strategic and management control. As a result, big pharmaceutical companies prefer to maintain their manufacturing in-house. This aspect is predicted to hinder global acceptance of contract services over the forecast period.



Supply Chain Disruptions Likely to Hamper Industry Growth



Fill-finish manufacturing is highly reliant on the efficiency of their intricate supply chain. Interferences, such as scarcity of critical raw materials, components etc. or interruptions in logistics, may impact supply continuity along with production schedules. Disruptions to the supply chain have the potential to put at risk the integrity and quality of components and raw materials utilized in fill finish manufacture. Inadequate or fake materials can cause problems for manufacturers, which can result in problems with quality control, defective products, and noncompliance with regulations. During disruptions, maintaining the supply chain's traceability and integrity becomes more difficult.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Technological Advancements in Fill Finish Manufacturing Processes

Rising Adoption of Prefilled Syringes for Parenteral Administration and Elevated Demand for Biologics

Growing Demand for Fill-Finish Services

Increasing Demand for Fill Finish Outsourcing

Market Restraining Factors

Design Choice of Pre-Filled Syringe - Suitable for a Specific Therapeutic Area is Critical

Current Pharmaceutical Filling Line Utilization Can Be Limited by Glass Packaging

Market Opportunities

Increasing Investment and Flexibility for Effective Manufacturing

Usage of Prefilled Syringe Has Risen Due to the Disadvantages in the Traditional Process

Future of Pharmaceutical Fill/Finish Productivity Demands the Adoption of New Technology

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Fill Finish Manufacturing prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Product

Instrument

System Type (Integrated Systems, Standalone Systems)

Machine Type (Automated Machines, Semi-Automated Machines, Manual Machines)

Consumables

Pre-filled Syringes

Pre-filled Vials

Pre-filled Cartridges

Pre-filled Packaging

Other Consumables

End-users

Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Other End-users

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 25 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

AbbVie Inc.

Aseptic Technologies

Bausch + Strobel

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Catalent Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Groninger & Co. GmbH

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A

Mabion S.A

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Nipro Corporation

Optima Packaging Group GmbH

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Recipharm AB

Schott AG

Steriline

Stevanato Group

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Service

Vanrx Pharmasystems Inc. (Cytiva)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market, with forecasts for product, instruments, consumables, system type, machine type, end-users at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 25 key national markets.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owbra3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.