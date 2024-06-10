Cell and Gene Therapy Industry Analysis of Deal Activity from 2021 to 2024: Specific Details of 2000+ CGT Deals with Regional Breakdown of Dealmaking

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Deals Analysis, 2021-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cell and Gene Therapy Deals Analysis offers a comprehensive look at the dynamic and rapidly evolving cell and gene therapy market. This report highlights the significant deal-making activities that have taken place from Q1 2021 to Q1 2024, providing valuable insights for companies and stakeholders looking to understand and leverage the trends shaping this burgeoning field.

With cell and gene therapy becoming a highly competitive marketplace, over a thousand companies are specifically referenced in this report.

With over 1,500 companies actively involved in the cell and gene therapy space, understanding the trends and competitive landscape is crucial for strategic planning. The report provides the essential market analysis needed to navigate and capitalize on the opportunities within this fast-growing industry.

Report Highlights:

Quarterly Funding Trends (Q1 2021-Q1 2024): Graphical representation of funding amounts, showcasing investment influx in cell and gene therapy.

Graphical representation of funding amounts, showcasing investment influx in cell and gene therapy. Deal Types: Comprehensive categorization of 2000+ deals, including venture capital, private investments, mergers, acquisitions, strategic collaborations, licensing, manufacturing/ supply, and distribution/ co-marketing.

Comprehensive categorization of 2000+ deals, including venture capital, private investments, mergers, acquisitions, strategic collaborations, licensing, manufacturing/ supply, and distribution/ co-marketing. Top Deal-Makers: Identification of the most active companies by deal type and overall deal activity.

Identification of the most active companies by deal type and overall deal activity. Regional Deal Breakdown: Percentage analysis of deal-making activities across different regions.

The report is designed to provide companies entering or already in this market with knowledge of the trends in deals that will shape future growth and competition.

The following is just some of the information in this report:

Quarterly Funding Amounts Q1 2021- Q1 2024 by Type and Region

Specific details of 2000+ CGT Deals

Venture Capital/Private Funding Round Amounts, By Quarter

Chronological Trends Presented in Multiple Categories (VC, M&A, Other Areas)

Deals by Type - Technology/Research/Strategic Collaboration; Venture Capital/Private Investment; Acquisition, Merger, Strategic Investment; Licensing; Public Offering/SPAC; Manufacturing, Supply Chain; Distribution, Co-Marketing; Spinout, Restructure; Conclude/Terminate Deal; Joint Venture; and Settle Litigation

Most Active Deal-Making Companies, by Type of Deal (Acquisition/Merger/ Strategic Investment, Overall Deals, Collaborations)

Regional Breakdown of Dealmaking [North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World] (%)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

$35 Billion in Investment in 2023

Quarterly Funding Amounts

Quarterly Funding Category Shares, Q1 2021 Through Q1 2024

Quarterly Deal Counts by Category, Q1 2021 - Q1 2024

Growth in Collaborations, Manufacturing/Supply Chain Deals, Licensing, Distribution/ Co-Marketing Highlight Activity in Cell and Gene Therapy

A Look at Less Frequent CGT Deal Types

Most Active Companies

Chapter 2: Venture Capital & Private Funding

VC/Private Funding in Flux

Chapter 3: Strategic Investments

Strategic Investments in Cell and Gene Therapy

Chapter 4: IPOs, FPOs, & SPACs

North America Sees the Majority of Proceeds from IPOs, FPOs, SPACs

Chapter 5: Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

Growing Numbers of M&A, Despite Lower Average Value

Chapter 6: Technology/Research/Strategic Collaborations

CGT Market Sees a Broad Variety of Collaborations

Chapter 7: Licensing

Stable Levels of Licensing in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Chapter 8: Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Major Growth in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management Activity in CGT

Chapter 9: Distribution & Co-Marketing

A Look at CGT Distribution and Co-Marketing Deals

Chapter 10: Other - JV, Restructuring, Termination, Spinoffs

A Look at Other Types of Deals Impacting Cell and Gene Therapy

