Hydrogen Storage Materials and Technologies Market Report, with Profiles of Market Leaders, including Air Liquide, Chart Industries, Hexagon Composites ASA, Linde and Luxfer Holdings

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Storage: Materials, Technologies and Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for hydrogen storage materials and technologies is expected to grow from $5.3 billion in 2023 to $7.7 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 through 2028.
Hydrogen storage technologies are defined as the various forms of materials, storage media and technology used to store hydrogen in a form that can be used as an energy source as and when required. In this report, the global hydrogen storage market is segmented into storage type, end-user and region. The report also looks at the competitive landscape, which includes a market share analysis of the leading companies in the market. The report also analyzes these companies' ESG (environmental, social, and governance) practices.
Report Scope:
- 37 data tables and 46 additional tables
- In-depth analysis of the global markets for hydrogen storage materials and technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projected CAGRs through 2028
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis based on storage type, end-user industry and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, emerging trends and technologies, regulatory scenario, and the influence of macroeconomic factors
- A Porter's Five Forces analysis, a global supply chain analysis and a SWOT analysis
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies
- A patent analysis
- Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the market leaders, including Air Liquide, Chart Industries Inc., Hexagon Composites ASA, Linde plc, and Luxfer Holdings
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$7.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Climate Policies and Regulations
- Kyoto Protocol
- Carbon Pricing
- The Paris Agreement
- European Green Deal
- EU-2021/535: LHSS and CHSS Storage Systems
- ISO 19881:2018
- ISO 12619-1:2014
- EC 79/2009
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Use of Electrolyzers for Grid Stabilization
- Demand for Sustainable and Low-emission Fuels
- Hydrogen Infrastructure
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Composite Storage Tanks
- Technical Challenges Associated with Hydrogen Storage
- Unfair Trade Practices
- Market Challenges
- Fluctuations in Crude Oil Prices
- High Cost of Hydrogen Storage
- Market Opportunities
- Development of Lightweight Storage Tanks
- Adoption of Hydrogen-powered Vehicles
- Applications of Hydrogen in Marine, Aviation and Rail Transportation
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Use of Nanotechnology in Storage Tanks
- Flexible Hydrogen Container
- Hydrogen-powered Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells
- Ultra-cold Storage Systems for Space Exploration
- Hydrogen Clathrates
- Baking Soda Solution for Hydrogen Storage
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by End-User Industry
- Chemicals
- Oil Refining
- Metal Processing
- Transportation
- Other Industries
- Market Analysis by Storage Type
- Physical Storage
- Chemical and Material-based Storage
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Hydrogen Storage Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Hydrogen Storage Industry
- ESG Practices in the Hydrogen Storage Industry
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
Company Profiles
- AD-Venta
- Air Liquide
- Chart Industries
- Cryolor
- Hbank Technologies Inc.
- Hexagon Composites Asa
- Inox India Ltd.
- Linde Plc
- Luxfer Holdings Plc
- Mcphy Energy S.A.
- Worthington Enterprises
