Hydrogen Storage Materials and Technologies Market Report, with Profiles of Market Leaders, including Air Liquide, Chart Industries, Hexagon Composites ASA, Linde and Luxfer Holdings

The global market for hydrogen storage materials and technologies is expected to grow from $5.3 billion in 2023 to $7.7 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 through 2028.

Hydrogen storage technologies are defined as the various forms of materials, storage media and technology used to store hydrogen in a form that can be used as an energy source as and when required. In this report, the global hydrogen storage market is segmented into storage type, end-user and region. The report also looks at the competitive landscape, which includes a market share analysis of the leading companies in the market. The report also analyzes these companies' ESG (environmental, social, and governance) practices.

Report Scope:

37 data tables and 46 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global markets for hydrogen storage materials and technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projected CAGRs through 2028

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis based on storage type, end-user industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, emerging trends and technologies, regulatory scenario, and the influence of macroeconomic factors

A Porter's Five Forces analysis, a global supply chain analysis and a SWOT analysis

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies

A patent analysis

Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook

Profiles of the market leaders, including Air Liquide, Chart Industries Inc., Hexagon Composites ASA, Linde plc, and Luxfer Holdings



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Climate Policies and Regulations

Kyoto Protocol

Carbon Pricing

The Paris Agreement

European Green Deal

EU-2021/535: LHSS and CHSS Storage Systems

ISO 19881:2018

ISO 12619-1:2014

EC 79/2009

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Use of Electrolyzers for Grid Stabilization Demand for Sustainable and Low-emission Fuels Hydrogen Infrastructure

Market Restraints High Cost of Composite Storage Tanks Technical Challenges Associated with Hydrogen Storage Unfair Trade Practices

Market Challenges Fluctuations in Crude Oil Prices High Cost of Hydrogen Storage

Market Opportunities Development of Lightweight Storage Tanks Adoption of Hydrogen-powered Vehicles Applications of Hydrogen in Marine, Aviation and Rail Transportation



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Use of Nanotechnology in Storage Tanks

Flexible Hydrogen Container

Hydrogen-powered Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells

Ultra-cold Storage Systems for Space Exploration

Hydrogen Clathrates

Baking Soda Solution for Hydrogen Storage

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by End-User Industry Chemicals Oil Refining Metal Processing Transportation Other Industries

Market Analysis by Storage Type Physical Storage Chemical and Material-based Storage Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Hydrogen Storage Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Hydrogen Storage Industry

ESG Practices in the Hydrogen Storage Industry

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Company Profiles

AD-Venta

Air Liquide

Chart Industries

Cryolor

Hbank Technologies Inc.

Hexagon Composites Asa

Inox India Ltd.

Linde Plc

Luxfer Holdings Plc

Mcphy Energy S.A.

Worthington Enterprises

