Global Automotive TIC Market Size To Worth USD 29.3 Billion By 2033 | CAGR OF 3.94%

New York, United States , June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive TIC Market Size is to Grow from USD 19.91 Billion in 2023 to USD 29.3 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.94% during the projected period.





Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) is the comprehensive procedure of evaluating, reviewing, and certifying that automotive products and machinery validate regulatory ethics, safety trials, and quality standards. Furthermore, this systematic procedure comprises complex testing, comprehensive inspection, and certification processes to ensure that cars and their associated parts meet industry requirements and customer expectations. Moreover, to help manufacturers produce cars that satisfy the highest standards and surge customer trust and company reputation, automotive TIC is also a critical component of quality control. The demand for specific automotive TIC services is being obsessed with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs). To guarantee performance, safety, and adherence to varying rules, these refined systems must endure strict testing and certification. Businesses that provide services like functional safety testing for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), cybersecurity valuations for autonomous vehicles (AVs), and battery safety testing might benefit from this trend. In addition, the swift development of the automobile sector, mostly in China and India, creates massive demand for TIC services. The complex global trade and supply chains, as a result, highlight the need for TIC services, which certified quality control as a significant stimulus on the automotive TIC market. However, the high installation and maintenance amount of automotive TIC services executes as a barrier for budget-constrained small producers. Also, the demand for enormously adaptable TIC services to screen developing technologies such as electric vehicles is anticipated to hinder the growth of the automotive TIC market. Similarly, insufficient access to critical testing and certification is probable to limit innovation and overall market growth

Global Automotive TIC Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), By Sourcing Type (In-House, and Outsourced), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicle), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

The testing segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive TIC market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the service type, the global automotive TIC market is divided into testing, inspection, and certification. Among these, the testing segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive TIC market during the projected timeframe. This can be attributed to the mounting need to verify the quality, safety, and performance of vehicles and automotive mechanisms and the rising focus on innovation in the automotive industry.

The in-house segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive TIC market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the sourcing type, the global automotive TIC market is divided into in-house and outsourced. Among these, the in-house segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive TIC market during the projected timeframe. This can be credited to the high eminence and degree of control over manufacturers and improved delivery performance provided by in-house TIC.

The passenger cars segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the global automotive TIC market during the estimated period.

Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive TIC market is divided into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Among these, the passenger cars segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the global automotive TIC market during the estimated period. Increasing disposable income is growing the purchase of sophisticated passenger cars, thus driving the need for comprehensive TIC services.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive TIC market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive TIC market over the forecast period. The mounting demography of countries, such as China and India, which accounts for more than 38% of the global population is a vital element driving the region’s growth. This expansion is due to increased urbanization and superior disposable income, which give rise to changing customer preferences. The automotive sector is growing in South Korea, India, and China, owing to enlarged car production.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive TIC market during the projected timeframe. This can be attributed to the high evolution of the automotive TIC market in North America is determined by the easy accessibility of automotive TIC services, the occurrence of major automotive producers, and easy access to progressive services.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Automotive TIC Market include Dekara SE, Intertek Group, TUV Rheinland Group, Applus Group, TUV SUD Group, TUV Nord, Eurofins Group, SGS Group, Bureau Group, Mistras Group, Element Material Technology Ltd, British Standards Institution, DNV GL, Norges Elekriske Materiellkontroll, and others.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, DEKRA established the first Wi-Fi Alliance Authorized Test Laboratory (ATL) in Stuttgart, Germany, with an emphasis on the automotive industry. Our strategic location near automobile manufacturers and suppliers allows customers to receive authorized Wi-Fi CERTIFIED testing for their products, ensuring high-quality, interoperability, security, and industry-agreed standards compliance.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Automotive TIC Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Automotive TIC Market, By Service Type

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Global Automotive TIC Market, By Sourcing Type

In-House

Outsourced

Global Automotive TIC Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive TIC Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



