CANON UNVEILS THE FUTURE OF EVERYDAY VR CONTENT CREATION WITH NEW DUAL FISHEYE LENS

Melville, NY, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has announced the new RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens, bringing ease, affordability and quality for social media creators interested in exploring VR content creation. The RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens is compatible with the EOS R7 camera* and will be available in June 2024.

The new RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens makes VR content creation with a mirrorless camera more accessible and efficient than ever. Engineered to empower creators of all types, this lens offers a perfect balance between clarity and usability for vlog-style VR creation. This APS-C Stereoscopic VR lens’ ability to achieve a 144º wide-angle view and utilize equidistant projection makes it ideally suited for every day, virtually hassle-free VR production. Also designed for versatility, this lens permits multiple methods of camera handling, from hand-holding, mounting on a gimbal, or tripod-mounting. Canon’s available EOS VR Utility software (separately available with a paid subscription) is designed for a smooth editing process.

"The RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens offers a solution to the growing demand for more affordable and accessible tools in the VR market,” said Brian Mahar, senior vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Whether you’re a social creator looking to expand your content into VR, or a filmmaker interested in making the jump from 2D to 3D content, this lens enables creators of all levels to comfortably explore VR content creation and generate amazing content.”

Get to know the RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens:

One-shot AF and Left/Right focus Adjustment with Focus ring, helping to create effortless and precise shooting in virtually any environment.

An Air Sphere Coating (ASC) is a first for Canon non-L Series lenses and helps to minimize ghosting and facilitate pristine image quality.

Rear filter holder that accommodates both 30.5mm screw-on filters and sheet-type filters, i.e. gelatin or polyester filters.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens is scheduled to be available in June 2024 for an estimated retail price of $1,099.00**. For additional information, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

* Firmware update is required for EOS R7 camera’s compatibility with RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens

**Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

