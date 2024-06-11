Global Cystatin C Assay Market Size To Worth USD 525.9 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 6.87%

New York, United States , June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cystatin C Assay Market Size to Grow from USD 270.6 Million in 2023 to USD 525.9 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.87% during the forecast period.





The cystatin C assay market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising prevalence of kidney diseases, particularly chronic kidney disease (CKD) and acute kidney injury (AKI), as well as the benefits cystatin C provides over traditional creatinine tests, such as greater accuracy regardless of muscle mass variations. Technological developments and the increasing use of point-of-care testing (POCT) improve the efficiency and accessibility of these tests. Despite constraints like as high costs and regulatory hurdles, the market forecast is optimistic, driven by an ageing population, increasing healthcare access, and the incorporation of personalised medical approaches. Efforts to raise awareness and manage expenses will be critical for increased adoption and industry growth.

Cystatin C Assay Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain analysis of the cystatin C assay market encompasses several essential stages, commencing with the procurement of raw materials and progressing through production, distribution, and eventual end-use application. Raw materials, notably reagents and biological materials, are procured from specialized suppliers and are indispensable for manufacturing high-quality cystatin C assays. The production phase involves the creation of assay kits and instruments, integrating advanced technologies to guarantee precision and dependability. In the end-use application stage, cystatin C assays are employed for diagnosing and monitoring kidney function in patients, with a growing emphasis on personalized medicine and point-of-care testing. Throughout this value chain, factors such as regulatory compliance, cost management, and technological advancements play pivotal roles in influencing market dynamics and ensuring the provision of effective diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers and patients.

Global Cystatin C Assay Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Kits, Reagents, Analyzers), By Sample Type (Blood, Urine), By Application (Diagnostics, Research), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

Insights by Product

The kits segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and acute kidney injury (AKI) worldwide increases demand for diagnostic testing, particularly cystatin C assay kits. Assay technology innovations have resulted in the development of kits that are more sensitive, specific, and user-friendly. These developments increase the accuracy and efficiency of cystatin C measurements. The adoption of POCT is a major driver in the kits segment. POCT necessitates small, dependable, and user-friendly kits that can produce quick results, making cystatin C assay kits excellent for these purposes.

Insights by Sample Type

The blood samples segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Blood samples give a more precise and reliable evaluation of cystatin C levels that is less affected by factors such as muscle mass, making them the recommended method for measuring kidney function. With the increased prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and acute kidney injury (AKI), there is a greater demand for precise diagnostic tools such as blood-based cystatin C assays. Cystatin C assays performed on blood are crucial for the early detection and monitoring of kidney disorders, allowing for prompt intervention and improved patient outcomes. The introduction of blood-based cystatin C assays is driven by an increased awareness of the necessity of early detection and regular monitoring of kidney function.

Insights by Application

The diagnostics segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and acute kidney injury (AKI) worldwide is increasing the demand for dependable diagnostic tools, such as cystatin C tests, in both clinical and research settings. The growing emphasis on personalised medicine has increased demand for accurate biomarkers such as cystatin C, which can provide useful insights into specific patient profiles, assisting with personalised treatment strategies and improving patient outcomes. Rising global healthcare expenditure, combined with expenditures in research infrastructure, promotes the use of improved diagnostic technologies and collaboration between diagnostic corporations and research institutions.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Cystatin C Assay Market from 2023 to 2033. This region's dominance stems from a mix of modern healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and rising awareness of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and acute kidney injury (AKI). The availability of well-established healthcare institutions equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic technologies promotes the use of modern tests. Higher healthcare expenditure enables the use of newer and more expensive diagnostic tests, such as cystatin C assays. The move to point-of-care testing is a key trend, driven by the demand for quick and precise diagnosis. POCT devices for cystatin C assays provide convenience and rapid results, facilitating timely clinical decision-making.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The cystatin C assay market in Asia-Pacific is expanding rapidly, owing to a combination of factors such as increased healthcare awareness, the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), and improved healthcare infrastructure. Economic expansion in countries such as China and India is driving more healthcare spending, enabling for the use of more complex and expensive diagnostic procedures. The demographic transition towards an ageing population in many Asia-Pacific countries raises the prevalence of age-related kidney disorders, emphasising the importance of precise kidney function tests. The growing interest in personalised healthcare solutions highlights the need for precise biomarkers such as cystatin C to modify treatment approaches for kidney disease patients.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Key Vendors in the Global Cystatin C Assay Market are Abbott (U.S.), Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (U.K.), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany), Bio-Techne (U.S.), Gentian Diagnostics ASA (Norway), Getein Biotech, Inc. (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Abcam plc. (U.K.), Sino Biological, Inc. (China), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), and Others

Recent Market Developments

In March 2022, Gentian, a key player in the cystatin C test industry, announced that TüV SÜD has certified its Cystatin C and GCAL assays under IVDR (In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation).

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Cystatin C Assay Market, Product Analysis

Kits

Reagents

Analyzers

Cystatin C Assay Market, Sample Type Analysis

Blood

Urine

Cystatin C Assay Market, Application Analysis

Diagnostics

Research

Cystatin C Assay Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



