Global Howitzer Systems Market Size To Worth USD 78.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR OF 8.92%

New York, United States , June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Howitzer Systems Market Size is to Grow from USD 33.52 Billion in 2023 to USD 78.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.92% during the projected period.





A howitzer is an artillery gun that fires projectiles at great speeds across short distances. Howitzers are typically shorter and heavier than other types of artillery weaponry, having larger-caliber barrels capable of firing larger projectiles. Modern howitzers are usually towed or self-propelled, which allows for quick deployment in the field. They are designed to be highly mobile and move quickly from one location to another, making them an essential component of many modern armies. Furthermore, military requirements drive the majority of the artillery systems industry. Countries with large military forces, particularly those involved in conflicts or with security concerns, are the principal users of howitzers. Furthermore, numerous countries with weaker military capabilities buy howitzers for defensive or peacekeeping missions. Furthermore, increased military spending promotes the use of advanced warfare technologies such as high-range antennas, self-propelled artillery (including howitzers), advanced communication devices, unmanned vehicles, radars, missile detection systems, surveillance and navigation systems, and modern warfare technologies. However, the market is moderately consolidated, with a few prominent firms operating across many regions. Furthermore, substantial storage facilities are required for large howitzer systems, which hinder the expansion of the global howitzer systems market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 181 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Howitzer Systems Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Self-Propelled Howitzer, Airborne Howitzer, Truck Mounted Howitzer, Towed Howitzer, and Others), By Caliber (105mm, 155mm, 203mm, and Others), By Application (Siege Warfare, Counter-Battery Fire, Artillery Support, Strategic Bombardment, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

The self-propelled howitzer segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global howitzer systems market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global howitzer systems market is divided into self-propelled howitzer, airborne howitzer, truck mounted howitzer, towed howitzer, and others. Among these, the self-propelled howitzer segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global howitzer systems market during the projected timeframe. This is because of their independent propulsion systems, self-propelled howitzers can traverse a wide range of terrains without the assistance of other vehicles. Their ability to maneuver swiftly enables them to respond to changing battlefield conditions and provide ground forces with timely fire support.

The 155mm segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global howitzer systems market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the caliber, the global howitzer systems market is divided into 105mm, 155mm, 203mm, and others. Among these, the 155mm segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global howitzer systems market during the projected timeframe. 155mm howitzers can fire a variety of rounds, including guided, precision, and high-explosive rounds, making them suitable for a wide range of mission requirements, including close support, indirect fire support, and counter-battery fire.

The artillery support segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the howitzer systems market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global howitzer systems market is divided into siege warfare, counter-battery fire, artillery support, strategic bombardment, and others. Among these, the artillery support segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the howitzer systems market during the estimated period. Governments are committing a bigger portion of their budgets to defense spending, particularly in areas with geopolitical tensions or active military conflicts. It allows governments to invest in cutting-edge artillery equipment to improve their armed forces' capabilities, such as providing artillery support during combat operations.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global howitzer systems market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global howitzer systems market over the forecast period. The US land forces have 1,365 rocket projectors, 1,340 pieces of towed artillery, and 1,500 pieces of self-propelled artillery. Their arsenal consists of the M777 howitzer, the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System, and the M109A7 Paladin 155mm Self-Propelled Howitzer. Similarly to the Army's plans, the US Navy intends to replace its fleet of outmoded navy ships with contemporary and cutting-edge naval vessels in the next years, creating a demand for advanced artillery systems over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global howitzer systems market during the projected timeframe. The Asia Pacific region's howitzer system market is expected to develop as armed forces improve combat platforms. China, India, and South Korea are among the most active investors in artillery systems and related technologies. China is Asia Pacific's largest market for artillery systems, owing to continued technological advancements as well as other variables such as geopolitical conditions and the replacement of obsolete systems.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Howitzer Systems Market are Hanwha Group, Denel SOC Ltd, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, ST Engineering, Elbit Systems, IMI Systems, Lockheed Martin, Avibras, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In February 2024, Norinco, China's state-owned land systems manufacturer, has created a new type of truck-mounted howitzer. The highly automated system, designed for export markets, combines a 6x6 truck chassis with an unmanned turret with a 155mm L/52 howitzer.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Howitzer Systems Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Howitzer Systems Market, By Type

Self-Propelled Howitzer

Airborne Howitzer

Truck Mounted Howitzer

Towed Howitzer

Others

Global Howitzer Systems Market, By Caliber

105mm

155mm

203mm

Others

Global Howitzer Systems Market, By Application

Siege Warfare

Counter-Battery Fire

Artillery Support

Strategic Bombardment

Others

Global Howitzer Systems Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

US Canada Mexico



