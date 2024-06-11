Digital Pathology Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities: Disruptive technologies like AI-based image analysis algorithms are boosting diagnostics and drug development research

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital pathology industry is witnessing steadily increasing competitive intensity, with the entry of several start-ups putting market players under pressure to create unique, disruptive products. While digital pathology includes slide digitalization, image analysis algorithms, and image storage and management solutions, this report focuses on slide digitization technologies and image analysis algorithms, which have the highest innovation index.
The current generation of digital pathology uses whole-tissue slide digitalization and intelligent image analysis to address the challenges of conventional histopathology practices. Whole slide scanning systems eliminate the risk of slide damage as well as the need for time-consuming slide transportation to the pathologist and storage involving physical space. Advanced AI-based image analysis algorithms address the limited image characterization capabilities of conventional computational pathology. The scarcity of pathologists and the limited analytical capabilities of conventional histopathology also drive the adoption of digital pathology solutions.
The study charts the evolution of digital pathology technology and identifies its applications in research and diagnostic pathology. It also examines the impact of these developments on the needs of the industry.
Key Questions Addressed by This Study:
- What is digital pathology, and what are the industry needs for the technology? What are the applications?
- What are the factors driving and restraining the growth of the digital pathology industry? What are the regional trends?
- What are the technology segments under digital pathology? Who are the participants in the slide digitalization and image analysis algorithms segments? What are the technologies employed, features of the solutions, target applications, and commercial readiness levels?
- Who are the key adopters of the technology, and what has been the impact of the adoption?
- What is the enterprise pathology solution, and who are the providers?
- What are the funding, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and patent filing trends in the industry?
- What are the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in the digital pathology industry for market players and stakeholders to leverage?
Key Growth Opportunities
- Advancements in Diagnostic, Predictive, and Workflow AI Algorithms
- Cloud Computing and 5G
- Emergence of Integrated Diagnostics
Key Topics Covered:
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Technologies Enabling Digital Pathology - Segmentation
- Research Methodology
Growth Generator
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Challenges in Conventional Histopathology
- Digital Pathology and its Evolution
- Digital Pathology - Advantages and Applications
- Industry Needs and Impact of Digital Pathology in Research
- Industry Needs and Impact of Digital Pathology in Clinical Pathology
Technology Analysis: Slide Digitization
- Slide Digitization Systems - Overview
- Whole Slide Scanning/Imaging - Technology Overview
- Advances in Whole Slide Scanning and their Impact on Digital Pathology
- Key Players Developing Slide Digitization Technologies
- Comparison of Slide Scanning Capabilities Offered by Industry Players
Technology Analysis: Image Analysis Algorithms
- Image Analysis Algorithms - Technology Overview
- Advances in Image Analysis Solutions and their Impact on Digital Pathology
- Key Players Developing Image Analysis Algorithms
- Comparison of Image Analysis Algorithms Offered by Industry Players
Enterprise Pathology Platform
- Enterprise Pathology Platforms for Streamlined Workflows
- Key Players Providing Enterprise Pathology Platforms
Stakeholder Initiatives
- Regional Trends in Digital Pathology Adoption
- Key Adopters of Digital Pathology and its Impact on the Company
- Notable Recent Partnerships and Collaborations Enabling Comprehensive Digital Pathology Platforms, 2021-2024
- M&As Enabling Advancements in Product Portfolio of Key Players, 2021-2024
- Public Funding Prioritizing R&D on Image Analysis Algorithms, 2022-2024
- Key Private Funding Activities Focusing on Technology Advancements and Commercial Expansion, 2022-2024
Patent Landscape
- IP Trends Indicate Larger Focus on Image Analysis Algorithms, 2020-2024
- The United States Dominates the Patent Landscape in Digital Pathology, 2020-2024
Analyst Perspectives
- Digital Pathology - Strategic Insights
- Technology Roadmap of Digital Pathology
