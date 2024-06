Global Homes and Buildings Industry Report: Top Predictions and Key Companies to Watch for 2024

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Homes and Buildings Industry Outlook, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The homes and buildings industry experienced a solid 7.2% growth in 2023, driven by increasing demand for facility management services, smart home devices, transition towards energy-efficient HVAC systems, tech-driven building optimisation solutions, and construction management solutions. This growth was further propelled by the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, particularly in the realm of intelligent building solutions.

The industry, however, faces several challenges, including rising building operation costs, rising construction material costs and project delays, system integration challenges, capital risks, and market instability. Moreover, geopolitical crises loom as potential disruptors in the industry's performance for 2024.



In response to these challenges and opportunities, the report provides an in-depth analysis of critical industry influencers and indicators, offering predictions and trends for 2024. The report covers various industry segments, such as lighting, critical building equipment, smart building management, facility management, smart homes, and construction management. Additionally, the report presents revenue forecasts, revenue shares by subsegment and regional outlooks for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World, with indicators on clean energy progress in each region.



The report emphasizes the dynamic nature of the market that is undergoing rapid changes because of decarbonisation, digitization, and sustainability measures, as well as external economic and geopolitical forces. Key areas of focus include heightened awareness of climate change, promotion of energy efficiency policies, cybersecurity in the built environment, digital and circular lighting practices, AI-enabled applications in the AEC industry, and the growing need for a personalised user experience in smart homes.

The report highlights growth opportunities for industry participants to explore, encouraging the expansion of portfolios in key growth zones to foster new revenue streams and solidify growth strategies amidst evolving market dynamics.

Top Predictions for 2024

AI and Super Computing for Climate Change Mitigation

Human-centric Lighting

Sustainable and Circular Lighting

Cybersecurity Challenges

Digitised Maintenance

Sustainable Climate Control Systems

Next-generation Voice Assistants

Immersive Connected Home Experience

AI-infused Construction Analytics

AI-driven PropTech Applications

Companies to Watch in 2024:

Resideo Technologies

Siemens

Autodesk

Schneider Electric

Honeywell



Key Topics Covered:



Growth Dynamics

Highlights for 2023

Industry Challenges

The 2023 Global Homes and Buildings Industry - Forecast vs Actual

Global Homes and Buildings Industry Revenue

Top Predictions for 2024

Growth Environment and Scope

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Revenue Trends - 2024

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Top Predictions - 2024

Top Predictions

Prediction 1 - AI and Super Computing for Climate Change Mitigation

Prediction 2 - Human-centric Lighting

Prediction 3 - Sustainable and Circular Lighting

Prediction 4 - Cybersecurity Challenges

Prediction 5 - Digitised Maintenance

Prediction 6 - Sustainable Climate Control Systems

Prediction 7 - Next-generation Voice Assistants

Prediction 8 - Immersive Connected Home Experience

Prediction 9 - AI-infused Construction Analytics

Prediction 10 - AI-driven PropTech Applications

Impact Assessment Matrix - Prioritising 2024 Predictions

Impact Assessment Matrix - Predictions 2024

Segments Outlook - 2024

Lighting

Critical Building Equipment

Smart Building Management

Smart Homes

Facility Management

Construction Management

Companies to Watch - 2024

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (Resideo)

Siemens AG

Autodesk

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Other Companies to Watch for 2024

Regional Outlook - 2024

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of World

Conclusions

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Resurgence of Light-as-a-Service (LaaS) Through Digital and Circular Lighting Services

Growth Opportunity 2: Cybersecurity is Critical to Enhance the Integrity of Smart Building Systems

Growth Opportunity 3: Building-level Energy Efficiency Regulations and Codes are Vital for Reaching Net Zero Emission Goals



