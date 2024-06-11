North American Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities 2024-2029: Artificial Intelligence Adoption and Public Cloud Demand Drive Future Growth Potential

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in North American Data Center Colocation Services, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center colocation industry in North America is experiencing dynamic and rapid growth, offering enterprises cost-effective and dependable solutions for their IT infrastructure requirements. With the surge in enterprise digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, and the adoption of immersive technology, data centers have become essential infrastructure for businesses of all sizes and across various industries.



This industry is primarily driven by escalating hyperscale demand, particularly from public cloud providers. The retail segment is also witnessing strong growth because of ongoing digitization efforts and the deployment of AI across industries. To meet this growing demand, colocation service providers in North America are enhancing their capabilities in terms of space, power supply, security, cooling systems, and connectivity to accommodate the advanced infrastructure requirements necessary to support AI-enabled workloads. Providers are also focusing on facility design and implementing innovative cooling solutions.



North America is home to some of the world's largest data center colocation providers, and it is anticipated to remain a pivotal location in the years ahead. Alongside established markets such as Northern Virginia, Dallas, and the Silicon Valley area of California, emerging markets such as Portland, OR, and Atlanta are gaining momentum among service providers.



This analysis examines the current landscape of the North America data center industry and its dynamics for the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. It offers a comprehensive overview of trends, drivers, and restraints, along with revenue forecasts and a competitive analysis.



