Global Brain Health Ingredients Industry 2024-2030: The Surge in Consumer Demand for Nootropics Will Drive Transformational Growth

Well-being goes beyond physical health and people are increasingly aware of this. As a result, they seek ways to enhance and maintain their brain health. A healthy brain can adapt to new information, form memories, regulate mood and stress responses, and smoothly perform everyday activities. Good brain health is not merely the absence of disease, but a dynamic state influenced by various lifestyle factors. This topic covers the broader aspects of brain functions, including sleep, mental well-being (mood, stress, and anxiety), and cognitive health (abilities and processes related to thinking, learning, and memory).



Brain health products are gaining popularity globally, especially among certain demographic groups, such as busy working professionals, students, the aging population, athletes, and eSports players and gamers. Mood, stress, and anxiety; cognitive performance; and sleep-supporting supplements are the key brain health supplement types experiencing higher demand.



North America dominated the global brain health ingredients market in 2023 due to high consumer awareness about brain health. Consequently, it had the highest per-capita spending on supplements in the region. Asia-Pacific accounted for the second largest market share of the total brain health ingredients market. The publisher expects Asia-Pacific to show the fastest growth during the forecast period due to high population density, increasing consumer awareness about brain health (especially amongst the millennial and Gen Z population) growing economies, and rising per-capita disposable income.



The application scope of this analysis is restricted to a preventive healthcare approach and includes dietary supplements and functional food and beverages.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Opportunities in Cognitive Health

Opportunities in Functional Beverages

Products for eSports Players

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Brain Health Ingredients Sector

Introduction

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Segmentation by Ingredient Category

Herbs and Botanicals Definitions

Specialty Ingredients Definitions

Vitamins and Minerals Definitions

Segmentation by Product Category

Product Category Definitions

Application Definitions

Application Scope of the Study

Common Brain Disorders and the Role of Diet in Their Prevention

Top Consumer Concerns Around Brain Health

Market Trends Driving Innovation in Brain Health Ingredients

Growth Environment: Companies to Action in Brain Health Ingredients Sector

Competitive Environment

Competitors

Product Matrix - Herbs and Botanicals

Product Matrix - Specialty Ingredients

Product Matrix - Vitamins and Minerals

Recent Product Launches, Finished Functional Food and Beverages, 2022 and 2023

Recent Product Launches, Finished Functional Food and Beverages, 2020 and 2021

New Product Launches, Finished Dietary Supplement, 2021 and 2023

Growth Generator: Brain Health Ingredients Sector

Growth Metrics

Research Methodology

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Category Revenue Forecast by Product Category Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product and Ingredient Category Revenue Forecast - Herbs and Botanicals Revenue Forecast by Specialty Ingredients Revenue Forecast - Vitamins and Minerals Revenue Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Region



Growth Generator: Mood, Stress, and Anxiety Category

Growth Metric - Mood, Stress, and Anxiety

Revenue Forecast - Mood, Stress, and Anxiety

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Mood, Stress, and Anxiety

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Category

Revenue Forecast by Herbs and Botanicals

Revenue Forecast by Specialty Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Vitamins and Minerals

Growth Generator: Cognitive Performance Category

Growth Metrics - Cognitive Performance

Revenue Forecast - Cognitive Performance

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Cognitive Performance

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Category

Revenue Forecast by Herbs and Botanicals

Revenue Forecast by Specialty Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Vitamins and Minerals

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Cognitive Performance

Growth Generator: Sleep Support Category

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast - Sleep Support

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Sleep Support

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Category

Revenue Forecast by Herbs and Botanicals

Revenue Forecast by Specialty Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Vitamins and Minerals

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Sleep Support

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Opportunities in Cognitive Health

Growth Opportunity 2: Opportunities in Functional Beverages

Growth Opportunity 3: Products for eSports Players

Best Practices Recognition



