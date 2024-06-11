Global Brain Health Ingredients Industry 2024-2030: The Surge in Consumer Demand for Nootropics Will Drive Transformational Growth

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Brain Health Ingredients, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Well-being goes beyond physical health and people are increasingly aware of this. As a result, they seek ways to enhance and maintain their brain health. A healthy brain can adapt to new information, form memories, regulate mood and stress responses, and smoothly perform everyday activities. Good brain health is not merely the absence of disease, but a dynamic state influenced by various lifestyle factors. This topic covers the broader aspects of brain functions, including sleep, mental well-being (mood, stress, and anxiety), and cognitive health (abilities and processes related to thinking, learning, and memory).
Brain health products are gaining popularity globally, especially among certain demographic groups, such as busy working professionals, students, the aging population, athletes, and eSports players and gamers. Mood, stress, and anxiety; cognitive performance; and sleep-supporting supplements are the key brain health supplement types experiencing higher demand.
North America dominated the global brain health ingredients market in 2023 due to high consumer awareness about brain health. Consequently, it had the highest per-capita spending on supplements in the region. Asia-Pacific accounted for the second largest market share of the total brain health ingredients market. The publisher expects Asia-Pacific to show the fastest growth during the forecast period due to high population density, increasing consumer awareness about brain health (especially amongst the millennial and Gen Z population) growing economies, and rising per-capita disposable income.
The application scope of this analysis is restricted to a preventive healthcare approach and includes dietary supplements and functional food and beverages.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Opportunities in Cognitive Health
- Opportunities in Functional Beverages
- Products for eSports Players
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Brain Health Ingredients Sector
- Introduction
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Segmentation by Ingredient Category
- Herbs and Botanicals Definitions
- Specialty Ingredients Definitions
- Vitamins and Minerals Definitions
- Segmentation by Product Category
- Product Category Definitions
- Application Definitions
- Application Scope of the Study
- Common Brain Disorders and the Role of Diet in Their Prevention
- Top Consumer Concerns Around Brain Health
- Market Trends Driving Innovation in Brain Health Ingredients
Growth Environment: Companies to Action in Brain Health Ingredients Sector
- Competitive Environment
- Competitors
- Product Matrix - Herbs and Botanicals
- Product Matrix - Specialty Ingredients
- Product Matrix - Vitamins and Minerals
- Recent Product Launches, Finished Functional Food and Beverages, 2022 and 2023
- Recent Product Launches, Finished Functional Food and Beverages, 2020 and 2021
- New Product Launches, Finished Dietary Supplement, 2021 and 2023
Growth Generator: Brain Health Ingredients Sector
- Growth Metrics
- Research Methodology
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Category
- Revenue Forecast by Product Category
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product and Ingredient Category
- Revenue Forecast - Herbs and Botanicals
- Revenue Forecast by Specialty Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast - Vitamins and Minerals
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
Growth Generator: Mood, Stress, and Anxiety Category
- Growth Metric - Mood, Stress, and Anxiety
- Revenue Forecast - Mood, Stress, and Anxiety
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Mood, Stress, and Anxiety
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Category
- Revenue Forecast by Herbs and Botanicals
- Revenue Forecast by Specialty Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast by Vitamins and Minerals
Growth Generator: Cognitive Performance Category
- Growth Metrics - Cognitive Performance
- Revenue Forecast - Cognitive Performance
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Cognitive Performance
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Category
- Revenue Forecast by Herbs and Botanicals
- Revenue Forecast by Specialty Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast by Vitamins and Minerals
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Cognitive Performance
Growth Generator: Sleep Support Category
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast - Sleep Support
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Sleep Support
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Category
- Revenue Forecast by Herbs and Botanicals
- Revenue Forecast by Specialty Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast by Vitamins and Minerals
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Sleep Support
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2op8ql
