Global Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Outlook 2024: Strategic Partnerships Between Outpatient Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Retail Outlets Set to Double in 2024 in the United States

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical imaging equipment and informatics industry is experiencing increasing demand for primary care, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and high footfall in screening centers, which are driving its growth. 2023 marked an increasing focus on oncology and precision imaging, indicated by the rising procurement of computed tomography (CT), mammography, and molecular imaging.

In addition, the imaging informatics industry is largely driven by medical image diagnosis and visualization solutions due to the high demand for fast and accurate diagnosis. The focus on providing personalized care through precision imaging, the increasing shift to nonhospital settings, the rapid adoption of cloud infrastructure and AI by healthcare providers, and the focus on AI-based imaging algorithms for cardiology will also drive overall industry growth.



This study examines the industry and provides the top 5 predictions for 2024. Given that recent international events, such as the Russo-Ukrainian War, inflation, and recession, have had a substantial impact on the industry, the report picks 2021-2028 as the study period, with 2023 as the base year. The forecast period runs from 2024 to 2028, giving participants a sense of what to expect over the next 4 years.

The report also offers stakeholder insight into the prominent growth opportunities in this industry, including the growing procurement of AI-enabled solutions through marketplaces, the evolution of new care locations beyond hospitals, the surge in mobile and portable imaging equipment utilization, and the increasing accessibility to remote areas through teleradiology and cloud-based solutions, all of which provide excellent growth prospects for the industry.

Top 5 Predictions for 2024

Strategic Partnerships Between Outpatient Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Retail Outlets will Double in 2024 in the United States

Increasing Adoption of Multimodal Imaging will Facilitate Integrated Care and Breakdown Silos within Imaging Departments for Oncology Care

POCUS will See Higher Utilization in the Primary Care Segment in 2024

The Adoption of Enterprise Imaging Among Digital Pathology Customers in the United States and Europe will Increase

AI-as-a-service will Gain Significant Traction

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

Analysis Highlights

Forecast versus Actuals

Top Predictions for 2024

Growth Environment

Global Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Dashboard

Medical Imaging Equipment Segmentation

Medical Imaging Informatics Segmentation

Growth Environment

Macroeconomic Factors

Top 10 Trends for 2024

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Global GDP Growth - As Key Economies Lose Growth Momentum, a Mild Global Growth Slowdown from 3.0% in 2023 to 2.6% in 2024 is Anticipated

Inflation and Interest Rates - Headline Inflation will Continue to Decline, and H2 2024 will Shift to Rate Cuts for Advanced Economies

Currency Trajectory - Rate Cuts will Cap Upside Dollar Gains in H2, and Weak Regional Growth will Weigh on EUR and EM Currencies and Get a Boost from Q3 2024 Onward

Labor Market - A Moderate Unemployment Uptick is Anticipated, and Positive Expectations Over Market Sentiment will Support Labor Hoarding

Oil Markets - Q1 2024 OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts are Expected, and Brent Prices are Likely to Average $83-$85/Barrel

Critical Minerals Supply - The Need for Economic Resilience will Bolster Cross-border and Cross-industry Partnerships within Critical Minerals Supply Chains

North America - An Economic Slowdown is Anticipated Amidst Discretionary Spending Pullback and Elevated Interest Rates in North America

Western Europe - A Moderate Growth Pick-up in Western Europe is Likely as Inflation Headwinds Ease Gradually, with the Rebuilding of Fiscal Buffers Expected to Take Precedence

Middle East - Non-oil Growth Driven by Economic Diversification will Limit the Pullback Caused by a Slowdown in Global Oil Industries in the Middle East

Asia - Emerging Economies will Drive Growth Momentum in Asia, and Fiscal Measures will Support China's Economic Recovery

Impact Analysis: Transition from Hospital to Nonhospital Settings

Impact Analysis: Supply Chain Diversification

Impact Analysis: Geopolitical Tension

Impact Analysis: Commercial Success

Revenue Trends - 2023

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Revenue Forecast

Medical Imaging Equipment Revenue Forecast by Segment

Medical Imaging Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region

Medical Imaging Informatics Revenue Forecast by Segment

Medical Imaging Informatics Revenue Forecast by Region

Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Revenue Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

Medical Imaging Equipment Regional Trends

Medical Imaging Informatics Regional Trends

Top 5 Predictions for 2024

Prediction 1: Strategic Partnerships Between Outpatient Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Retail Outlets will Double in 2024 in the United States

Prediction 2: Increasing Adoption of Multimodal Imaging will Facilitate Integrated Care and Breakdown Silos within Imaging Departments for Oncology Care

Prediction 3: POCUS will See Higher Utilization in the Primary Care Segment in 2024

Prediction 4: The Adoption of Enterprise Imaging Among Digital Pathology Customers in the United States and Europe will Increase

Prediction 5: AI-as-a-service will Gain Significant Traction

Medical Imaging Equipment Segment Outlook - 2024

Industry Snapshot

Medical Imaging Informatics Segment Outlook - 2024

Industry Snapshot

Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Companies to Watch

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence for Predictive Analytics During Equipment Maintenance

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability for MRI

Growth Opportunity 3: AI-based Image Processing and Interpretation

Growth Opportunity 4: Enterprise Cloud-based Imaging Informatics

Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mtzu2n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.