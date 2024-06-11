Ferrosilicon Global Business Report 2024: Demand for Ferrosilicon as Deoxidizer in Steel Industry Fuels Market Prospects - A $14.1 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ferrosilicon - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ferrosilicon is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Deoxidizer segment, which is expected to reach US$9.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.2%. The Inoculants segment is also set to grow at 2.5% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $715.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 2.5% CAGR to reach $8.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Demand for Ferrosilicon as Deoxidizer in Steel Industry Fuels Market Prospects

Demand for Steel Returns as the Pandemic Subsides

Critical Importance of Steel in Every Aspect of Human Life to Create Conducive Environment for Future Growth

Steel Production & Trade: Statistical Insights

Electrical Steel Production Emerges as a Major Opportunity for Ferrosilicon

Global Construction Industry Scenario Influences Demand for Ferrosilicon

Prevailing Positive Trends in Construction Machinery Industry Favor Growth in Iron Ore Market

Global Construction Growth Contribution by Country for the Period 2020-2030

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Automobile Production Dynamics Augment Market Prospects

Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry & What's the New Normal?

Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future Demand for Automotive Steel

Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2023

Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions

Steel Vs Aluminum: The Dilemma Continues for Better Lightweight Automotive Material

Demand Growth for Stainless Steel to Fuel Prospects in Ferrosilicon Market

Stainless Steel Continues to Reign Appliances Market

Growing Use Case in Diverse Applications Widens Future Prospects

Growing Use of Ferrosilicon as Inoculant in Casting Industry to Drive Market Gains

Magnesium Production Emerges as a Major End-Use market for Ferrosilicon

Global Primary Magnesium Production (in Thousand Metric Tons) for 2010-2022

Atomized Ferrosilicon Market Witnesses Robust Gains

Changes and Challenges Presented by Ferrosiliarecon Slag

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Ferrosilicon Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 382 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Global

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Anyang Xinchuang Metallurgy Material Co., Ltd., DMS Powders (Pty) Ltd., Elkem ASA, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Anyang Xinchuang Metallurgy Material Co., Ltd.

DMS Powders (Pty) Ltd.

Elkem ASA

Eurasian Resources Group

Ferroglobe PLC

Finnfjord AS

Imexsar

M & M Alloys Limited

Mechel PAO

Sinoferro Dense Medium Powders Limited

The Rima Group

Westbrook Resources Ltd

