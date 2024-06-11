Ryan Castillo Joins MOBIA as Enterprise Account Executive, Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBIA, Canada’s leading business transformation partner, is thrilled to expand its Enterprise & Public Sector division into Toronto, welcoming Ryan Castillo as Enterprise Account Executive. A well-rounded sales professional who is passionate about enabling business through technology, Castillo has leveraged these qualities to build an impressive skill set in customer relationship management and business transformation. Driven by a strong desire to create value for his customers, Castillo empowers them to achieve their business goals by providing thought leadership and support.



Castillo joins MOBIA with more than 26 years of professional experience in IT, leadership, and sales roles. He began his career working in trading and market regulation in the Canadian capital markets, where he developed an appreciation for technology as an enabler that drives business outcomes. As his career progressed, Castillo moved into management roles, quickly recognizing the value of strong relationships and strategic mentorship as he supported his team members. Eventually, he joined a boutique firm specializing in business transformation through the adoption of IT modernization, where, as Managing Director and later VP of Sales Operations, he was responsible for building and managing the sales practice. “I’ve been fortunate to work with and learn from countless incredible people in my career. I can’t wait to contribute to yet another top-notch team and leverage these past experiences to bring even greater value to MOBIA’s customers,” said Castillo. “Our customers can rely on me to act as a dedicated partner who can support them in aligning their technology needs with their corporate objectives.”

Initially drawn to MOBIA’s people-focused culture, it was the company’s dedication to growth that cemented Castillo’s decision to join. “I’ve always valued relationships above all else, so MOBIA’s people-first culture appealed to me right away,” he said. “But it was the company’s entrepreneurial roots and commitment to future growth that made joining a no-brainer.”

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Ryan Castillo to MOBIA,” said Chris Peerless, Vice President, Canada. “A seasoned sales professional, Ryan brings a wide breadth of knowledge and experience that will not only make him a great partner to support our customers in achieving their strategic objectives, but a fantastic resource and mentor to other members of our growing team. I’m confident that his proven track record in aligning technology solutions with business goals will enable him to give our customers the elite experience they’ve come to expect from MOBIA.”

