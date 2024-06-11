Jabra Unveils Second Generation of Elite 8 Active and Elite 10, Taking Sound and Streaming to the Next Level





Jabra introduces Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 with the world's first LE Audio smart case, allowing wireless streaming from any device with USB-C or 3.5mm port

Enhanced spatial sound powered by Dolby Audio, Dolby Headtracking (for Elite 10 Gen 2) and improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

New Natural HearThrough for situational awareness, optimized to reduce wind noise and twice as effective as the previous generation

New, vibrant color additions to the Elite suite of earbuds

LOWELL, Mass., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra , a global leader in true wireless sound and hybrid work solutions, is unveiling the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds. Building upon the same great design and success of their predecessors, these next-generation earbuds come with enhancements that strengthen the audio experience.

This includes the world’s first LE Audio smart case*, enhanced spatial sound powered by Dolby Audio for a better music experience, and enhanced Natural HearThrough for better awareness when outdoors. Jabra’s Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) has also been made even stronger with improved mid- and low-frequency noise cancellation.

Streaming anywhere

Jabra has looked beyond the earbuds themselves, engineering the world's first LE Audio smart case. With an innovative design featuring dual USB-C and 3.5mm jack compatibility, the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 Gen 2 prioritize universal streaming and connectivity at the press of a button.

Integrated seamlessly into the case, the built-in chip enables users to effortlessly connect and stream audio from a variety of devices directly to their earbuds. With lower latency than standard Bluetooth connections from case to buds, users can experience better audio and video sync, alongside Hi-Fi sound quality, courtesy of the LC3 codec. The 2-in-1 cable transforms the smart charging case into a versatile adaptor that can be plugged into any device. Whether on a flight, treadmill or at home watching TV, users can simply plug in the case to enjoy spatial sound streaming directly to their earbuds.

New dimension of audio experience

The Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 open up a new dimension to the audio experience, with improved spatial sound tuning and Dolby Atmos support, as well as new spatial sound benefits across a wider range of content, including podcasts. In blind tests, 95% of respondents preferred the spatial sound tuning delivered with Gen 2**.

Jabra’s next-generation earbuds also offer an improved call performance with 6-microphone call technology and enhanced AI call algorithms. The microphones distinguish which sounds are background noise and prioritize the spoken voice. Effective noise-reduction algorithms are automatically switched on to provide a clear call performance depending on the activity or location, ensuring high speech clarity.

Jabra has also improved the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which can block up to twice as much noise as previous generations. The noise reduction performance of the internal feedback microphone has been increased to provide a better ANC effect for noises in the mid- and low-frequency range.

Furthermore, the Adaptive ANC algorithms have been enhanced to maximize the adaptive effect for more users. The result is stronger noise cancellation in multiple scenarios, including aircraft and background noise at the gym.

The Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 also provide increased situational (or outdoor) awareness with new Natural HearThrough which is optimized for wind noise reduction and is twice as effective as the previous generation. Thanks to smart algorithms that increase the frequency range of HearThrough, the surrounding ambient sounds now appear clearer and more natural, while wind noise and whistling are noticeably reduced.

Ehtisham Rabbani, Chief Executive of the Gaming & Consumer Division at Jabra said, “With these next generation buds we’ve stepped up those features which we know matter most – improved noise-cancelling and enhanced situational awareness – while for the first time bringing innovative LE Audio streaming functionality to the charging case, making it possible to connect to just about anything, anywhere.”

Elite 8 Active Gen 2: MRSP $229, available in Navy, Black & two new colors (Coral and Olive), Mid-June 2024. Find out more here: www.jabra.com/elite8activegen2

Elite 10 Gen 2: MRSP $279, available in Titanium Black, Gloss Black, Cocoa and two new colors (Denim and Soft White), Mid-June 2024. Find out more here: www.jabra.com/elite10gen2

Key features of the Elite 8 Active Gen 2:

LE Audio smart case for streaming spatial sound from gym equipment & more

Improved Spatial Sound powered by Dolby Audio

Improved Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise cancellation. Up to 2x stronger than the previous generation of Elite 8 Active

New Natural HearThrough with enhanced wind-noise detection. Twice as effective as the previous generation of Elite 8 Active

Improved call performance with 6 microphones, wind-protecting mesh and noise cancellation algorithm

Fully sweatproof, waterproof and workout- proof with IP68 rated earbuds and an IP54 rated dust and splash proof case

Secure wing-free fit with Jabra ShakeGrip TM technology

technology Up to 8-hours battery life and up to 32-hours with case (ANC on)

Stable Smartwatch connectivity***, Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair & Spotify Tap playback

Bluetooth Multipoint connection

Key features of the Elite 10 Gen 2:

LE Audio smart case for streaming spatial sound from home TV’s & more

Improved Spatial Sound with Dolby Head Tracking & a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience

Improved Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation. Up to 2x stronger than previous generation of Elite 10

Improved 6-mic call technology with effective noise-reduction algorithms

New Natural HearThrough with enhanced wind-noise detection. Twice as effective as previous generation of Elite 10

Rich bass from powerful 10mm speakers

Semi-open design with Jabra ComfortFit technology for all-day comfort

6-hour battery (27 hours with case) with ANC on

IP57-rating

Bluetooth Multipoint connection

Fast Pair, Swift Pair, Spotify Tap playback



PR contact

Hayley Minardi

Manager, PR & Communications

hminardi@jabra.com

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another and to what is important to them. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on over 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. www.jabra.com

Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN's solutions are sold in 100 countries across the world. Visit our homepage GN.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

© 2024 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eba7375d-f905-4e29-bd2b-0d76b8539aec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c71d9b1-8811-41fa-a7c3-a0e01cfebf11

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb3f672a-21e8-458d-a55f-d24bbc139136