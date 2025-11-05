Jabra Expands Meeting Room Portfolio with the Launch of Jabra Scheduler

New scheduling panel helps reduce booking conflicts, optimize meeting space, and create a consistent experience across all Jabra-equipped rooms.





LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra, a world leader in professional audio and video solutions, today announced the launch of the Jabra Scheduler, a touchscreen scheduling panel that displays meeting room availability and allows users to reserve spaces directly at the room or through their digital calendars. The panel simplifies scheduling by making it easier to find available spaces, prevent double bookings and deliver a seamless experience across Jabra’s meeting room solutions.

A Complete End-to-End Solution

The Jabra Scheduler works seamlessly with both Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, making it easy to pre-book meetings through a digital calendar or reserve a space directly at the room. Once synced, upcoming meetings appear in real-time on the interactive touchscreen display, showing exactly how long each room will remain available. LED indicators clearly signal whether a space is free or in use, helping to reduce interruptions and keep meetings running smoothly.

In addition to complementing Jabra’s audio and video portfolio, the Jabra Scheduler can also be used in environments and rooms that don’t currently feature Jabra devices. This flexibility allows organizations to standardize their scheduling experience across all meeting spaces while still benefiting from Jabra’s high-quality hardware design and integration with leading platforms.

The Right Room for Every Meeting

The Jabra Scheduler makes it easier for employees to quickly find the space that best suits their meeting needs. Its clear touchscreen display shows real-time room availability, helping users see whether a room is available and for how long, and the high-contrast display and LED indicators make it easy to spot open rooms – reducing interruptions and last-minute confusion. Employees can pre-book or reserve on the spot to save time and keep meetings on schedule. With the Jabra Scheduler, organizations can reduce wasted time, avoid double bookings and improve overall meeting efficiency.

Fast, Reliable Deployment

The Jabra Scheduler is designed for quick setup at scale. With integrated cable management, the panel connects directly via a category cable, making installation straightforward once power is in place. It also offers several flexible mounting options, including flat on the wall, angled wall mount, mullion mount or glass, with all hardware included in the box to streamline deployment and minimize complexity.

Devices can be centrally managed through Jabra+, enabling organizations to provision, monitor and update schedulers across multiple locations. And, made from more than 50% recycled materials, the panel also supports more sustainable manufacturing practices.

“The Jabra Scheduler marks an important expansion of our video and collaboration portfolio, introducing a new product category that completes our meeting room offering,” said Holger Reisinger, SVP Enterprise Video Business Unit at Jabra. “With industry-leading video, professional audio and now intuitive room scheduling, Jabra delivers the full meeting experience from one trusted provider, making it simpler for organizations to deploy, manage and collaborate seamlessly across every space.”

Key Benefits

Instant room status – Lightbar and on-screen schedule for quick availability checks.

Reliable deployment – Wired connection with easy cable management and plug-and-play setup.

Remote-friendly – Spaces can be booked in advance, on-site or off-site.

End-to-end integration – Complements Jabra PanaCast portfolio, Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms.

The Jabra Scheduler will be available on November 17, 2025, at an MSRP of $799.

Learn more at: www.jabra.com/jabra-scheduler

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another and to what is important to them. GN’s R&D team utilizes innovative hardware, software, and AI-enabled technologies and expertise across hearing, enterprise, and gaming product groups. This engineering excellence allows Jabra to create integrated and customer-centric tools for call centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere. www.jabra.com

Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN's solutions are sold in 100 countries across the world. Visit our homepage GN.com.

© 2025 GN Group. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Group. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

