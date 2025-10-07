Jabra Announces New Certifications in Collaboration with Zoom to Support Frontline and Hybrid Workers

Jabra Perform 75 now certified as a Zoom Workplace for Frontline Headset

Jabra Evolve2 75 now certified as a Zoom Native Bluetooth Headset





LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra today announces that it has teamed up with Zoom to achieve new certifications for its professional headsets, underscoring their shared commitment to empowering both frontline and hybrid workers with communication tools that help them stay connected and productive in any environment.

Jabra Perform 75: Certified for Zoom Workplace for Frontline

Zoom announced its new Workplace for Frontline platform in April 2025 to better serve the 80 percent of the global workforce that operates on the frontline. The Jabra Perform 75 mono headset is now the first audio device to be certified for that program. Designed for employees who spend their workdays on the move, Jabra Perform 75 integrates with Zoom Workplace to keep teams connected, hands-free and more focused during every shift.

Zoom Workplace for Frontline combines on-shift communications and work management, giving frontline teams tools for chat, calling and push-to-talk (PTT), shift scheduling and reporting. Paired with Jabra Perform 75, frontline workers gain easier access to these tools, remaining heads-up, hands-free, and comfortable throughout their shift, while managers benefit from task overviews and attendance insights that keep operations running smoothly.

AI at the Core of Collaboration

Zoom AI Companion is a generative-AI digital assistant, that delivers powerful, real-time capabilities to help users improve productivity and work together more effectively. With this certification news, Jabra plays a key role in ensuring that frontline workers can interact with Zoom’s AI features through clear, accurate voice input and dependable audio performance. This collaboration helps make AI-driven communication practical and effective in busy, real-world environments.

Jabra Evolve2 75: Certified as a Zoom Native Bluetooth Headset

In addition, the Jabra Evolve2 75 professional headset has been certified as a Zoom Native Bluetooth Headset. This headset enables workers to enjoy the full Zoom collaboration experience without the need for a dongle. The result is greater flexibility and consistent performance for teams who depend on straightforward tools to stay connected.

Janne Jakobsen, SVP for Enterprise Headsets at Jabra said: “These certifications mark a special milestone for our collaboration with Zoom. Users can trust that our headsets deliver not only premium sound and comfort, but also full compatibility with Zoom, the platform they rely on every day. Together, we are enabling an even better experience for mobile professionals worldwide."

Key Features of the Jabra + Zoom Collaboration

Jabra Perform 75: Certified for Zoom Workplace for Frontline

Hands-free Bluetooth headset built for shiftwork, helping associates stay connected and focused

Noise-cancelling microphone technology that blocks out 99% of background noise for clearer conversations in busy environments

Modular design with hot-swappable battery and easy pairing for smooth shift handovers and uninterrupted performance

Lightweight comfort with cushioned earcups and multiple wearing styles, seamlessly integrated with Zoom Chat, push-to-talk, task management and scheduling tools for both associates and managers

Jabra Evolve2 75: Certified as a Zoom Native Bluetooth Headset

Enables seamless connectivity without a dongle

Delivers dependable, flexible performance for teams who need effective tools to stay connected

Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnerships, at Zoom said: "Our goal is to provide users with the best possible tools for their daily work. By certifying Jabra’s headsets, we make it easier for mobile professionals using these Jabra products to enjoy seamless connectivity, and the confidence of full Zoom Workspace performance."

For more details on these certifications, visit the Jabra blog: First in the industry. Twice the impact. Jabra innovation gets Zoom certification.



For Zoom’s announcement, see their official blog post: Zoom Newsroom .

PR CONTACT

Hayley Minardi

hminardi@jabra.com

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another and to what is important to them. GN’s R&D team utilizes innovative hardware, software, and AI-enabled technologies and expertise across hearing, enterprise, and gaming product groups. This engineering excellence allows Jabra to create integrated and customer-centric tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere. www.jabra.com

Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN's solutions are sold in 100 countries across the world. Visit our homepage GN.com.

© 2025 GN Group. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Group. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).



¹ According to Forbes: Empowering frontline workers with people-first technology

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1f57057-2cd8-45fa-85a3-d9d389c3bccd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7925906-a2e0-484a-9670-92cf299cc600

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edb2ef2f-68f2-41a7-a0e3-b93532d7c00d