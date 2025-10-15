Using your voice will completely reshape how we work with AI new study finds





New Jabra and The London School of Economics and Political Science study predicts mainstream adoption of voice usage with GenAI by 2028

14% of knowledge workers already prefer speaking to GenAI, placing adoption just past the early adopter threshold

Trust in AI rises 33% when people speak their commands instead of typing



LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jabra is releasing a new study in collaboration with The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) that explores how voice-based interaction with generative AI will shape the future of work. Conducted at LSE’s Behavioural Lab for Teaching and Research, the study predicts that voice will be the mainstream way of working with GenAI by 2028. Early adopters are already showing clear preference and higher trust when speaking to AI, but the research also warns that this shift will only succeed if organizations address critical gaps now.

The findings come at a time when workers have more tools to connect than ever, yet many still struggle to collaborate effectively. Hybrid work, globalization and nonstop digital communication have created rising levels of “digital debt,” leaving employees with more messages but less time for productive work. The study examined what work looks like when powered by voice GenAI, and how it could change this dynamic.

Key findings from the study include:

14% of participants preferred voice over typing when interacting with GenAI. Referenced against well-established technology adoption curves, this represents a tipping point and suggests we are on the verge on mainstream usage, something technology leaders also widely predicted for 2025. This placed adoption just beyond the "early adopter" threshold, signaling acceleration toward mainstream use.



Trust in AI increased 33% when participants interacted through voice rather than text. Many reported that speaking to GenAI made them feel more connected, positioning voice as a more collaborative interface.



Certain tasks are best suited to voice AI. Participants noted voice interaction was ideal for quick questions, idea generation and moments where speed mattered most. However, on tasks that required persuasion and refinement, performance dropped by almost 20% when using voice compared with text.



Adoption is shaped more by context than by age: Older professionals were often more willing to use voice for work tasks once they experienced it, while younger workers (Gen Z) who commonly use voice-controlled systems like Siri or Alexa in their personal lives were less likely to rely on it in professional settings.



“GenAI is reshaping how work gets done, but only if people can interact with it naturally and effectively,” said Paul Sephton, Global Head of Brand Communication at Jabra. “This research confirms that voice is poised to become a primary interface with AI. At Jabra, our expertise in professional sound gives us the ability to make this future of work possible, ensuring that whether someone is at their desk, in a meeting room or on the move, their voice is captured with the clarity and accuracy that GenAI requires.”

“The data aligns with what many CEOs and technology leaders have predicted: a shift toward conversational computing, where talking and listening begin to complement or even replace typing and reading,” said Professor Michael Muthukrishna, The London School of Economics and Political Science. “The future won’t be shaped by a single, one-size-fits-all AI. Instead, it will be defined by a team of specialist systems, all coordinated through one interface that understands you best.”

As the first study of its kind, the findings reveal that voice-to-AI is not a distant vision, but an emerging reality. The organizations that prepare their people and spaces today will be the ones shaping how we all work tomorrow.

The full study is available for download: https://www.jabra.com/thought-leadership/beyond-the-keyboard.

Methodology

The research was independently conducted by LSE’s Behavioural Lab for Teaching and Research with 171 knowledge workers. Participants were randomly assigned to complete workplace-relevant tasks with GenAI using either voice, text or a combination of both. Their outputs were evaluated using established behavioural science measures, including performance, cognitive load, trust and preference.

