Global Clinical Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Rising Geriatric Population and Chronic Diseases Fuel Global Clinical Nutrition Market Growth to $44.17 Billion by 2030

The global clinical nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 44.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.34 %. The rising geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with innovation in personalized and targeted solutions and advancement in healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors driving the growth of market.







According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population aged 60 years and older is expected to surge from approximately 1 billion in 2020 to about 1.4 billion in 2030, projected to nearly double to approximately 2.1 billion by 2050. Over recent years, there has been a significant rise in the number of older individuals diagnosed with critical health conditions. Furthermore, various studies published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) indicate that individuals aged 65 and above are at an elevated risk of developing chronic diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders.



For example, the Alzheimer's Association reports that out of the 5.5 million Americans affected by Alzheimer's disease, an estimated 5.3 million are 65 years or older. Consequently, healthcare professionals are increasingly focusing on optimizing clinical nutrition interventions for older adults, thereby boosting the market growth. Moreover, the aging process compromises the immune system, heightening vulnerability to infectious diseases and impacting essential bodily functions. Myelodysplastic syndromes, characterized by reduced blood cell production leading to inadequate and/or immature red blood cells, elevate the risk of infection and complications related to anemia, consequently driving demand for enteral feeding formulas.



Rising incidence of targeted diseases and advancements in drug development are expected to drive the demand for disease-specific formulas. Clinical nutrition is extensively used for the personalized treatment of diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, cancer, and so on. Prominent companies such as Nestle specialize in personalized clinical nutrition products, which include Deplin for depression and Metanx for diabetes. Deplin is different from nonprescription folic acid, as it contains already-activated folate. It is to be noted that 70% of the patients suffering from depression have a low ability to activate folate, and therefore, the demand for medical foods, such as Deplin, has increased for various nonmetabolizing patients. These factors are likely to drive the demand for clinical nutrition by helping enhance the effectiveness of the treatment and improving the overall quality of medical treatment



The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in the burden on healthcare services and an increase in the treatment sensitivity of critically ill patients. Patients who tested positive for COVID-19 often experience weakened immunity and disruption in respiratory & other systems. For instance, as highlighted in a publication from Elsevier's Public Health Emergency Collection, nearly half of severely ill COVID-19 patients manifest gastrointestinal complications such as hypomotility. In addition, patients experienced various other abdominal problems, leading to an increase in the adoption of clinical nutrition at global and country levels.



Furthermore, numerous studies justified the utilization of parenteral nutrition for individuals experiencing malnutrition issues, which raised during the pandemic, thereby contributing to market expansion. For instance, as per an article published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, patients admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment suffered from acute malnourishment. This raised the usage of parenteral nutrition products increased in the market during the pandemic.



Various initiatives undertaken by key players in the market to strengthen its position is positively impacting the market growth. For instance, in March 2023, Danone acquired ProMedica, a Poland-based company that specializes in providing care services for patients in their homes. This acquisition is part of Danone's lucrative specialized nutrition market expansion strategy, to strengthen its presence in Poland. Similarly, in January 2023, Nestle announced an investment of USD 43 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin in the U.S.



Clinical Nutrition Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the oral nutrition segment held the largest revenue share of 53.3% in 2023. The rising prevalence of malnutrition among the adult population and the increase in the instances of obesity, rising chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes are the major factors boosting the market growth.

The parenteral nutrition type segment is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR over a forecast period

Based on application, the cancer care segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 15.13% in 2023, whereas the malabsorption segment is projected to showcase substantial growth throughout the forecast period

Institutional sales channel played a pivotal role, dominating the sales channel segment with the largest market share of 45.8% in 2023. On the other hand, the online channels segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.15% from 2024 to 2030

In 2023, North America held the largest revenue share of 32.62%, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, high occurrence of preterm births, and growing per capita income



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $30.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $44.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Clinical Nutrition Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Pricing Analysis Around the Medical Food Market

3.3. Industry Analysis

3.4. Technology Outlook

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.6.1.1. Rising Geriatric Population

3.6.1.2. Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

3.6.1.3. Increasing Incidence of Cancer

3.6.1.4. Increasing Risk of Malnutrition

3.6.1.5. Shifting Trend Toward the Consumption of Disease-specific Formulas

3.6.1.6. Growing Demand for Neonatal and Preterm Enteral Feeding

3.6.1.7. Rising Organizational Strategic Initiatives to Enhance Market Presence

3.6.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.6.2.1. Lack of Awareness in the Medical Community

3.6.2.2. Shortage of Parenteral Nutrition Products

3.6.2.3. Improper Categorization of Clinical Nutrition

3.6.3. Industry Challenges and Opportunity Analysis

3.7. Clinical Nutrition Market Analysis Tools

3.8. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis in the Clinical Nutrition Industry

3.9. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 4. Clinical Nutrition Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Clinical Nutrition Market: By Product, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Oral Nutrition

4.6. Enteral Feeding Formulas

4.7. Parenteral Nutrition



Chapter 5. Clinical Nutrition Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Clinical Nutrition Market: By Application, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Alzheimer's Disease

5.6. Nutrition Deficiency

5.7. Cancer Care

5.8. Diabetes

5.9. Chronic Kidney Disease

5.10. Orphan Disease

5.11. Dysphagia

5.12. Pain Management

5.13. Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea

5.14. Others



Chapter 6. Clinical Nutrition Market: Sales Channel Estimates& Trend Analysis

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. Sales Channel Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Clinical Nutrition Market: By Sales Channel, 2018 to 2030

6.5. Online Sales Channel

6.6. Retail Sales Channel

6.7. Institutional Sales Channel



Chapter 7. Clinical Nutrition Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Country, Product, Application, and Sales Channel

7.1. Definition and Scope

7.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Regional Market Dashboard

7.4. Regional Market Snapshot

7.5. SWOT Analysis

7.6. Clinical Nutrition Market Share, by Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Share Analysis

8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.5. Strategy Mapping

8.6. Company Profiles

Abbott Nutrition

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Nestle.

Baxter International Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Danone (Nutricia)

Victus, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi

Meiji Holdings. Co., Ltd.

AbbVie (Allergan)

Baxter

Grifols, S.A.

