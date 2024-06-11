Global US$16.6 Billion Predictive Analytics Market Report 2024-2034

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Analytics Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Predictive Analytics Market will surpass US$16.6 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Advancements in Machine Learning Algorithms: Revolutionising Predictive Analytics



Continuous improvements in machine learning algorithms are significantly enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of predictive analytics. Machine learning, a subset of artificial intelligence, enables systems to learn from data, identify patterns, and make decisions with minimal human intervention. For instance, the development of deep learning algorithms has revolutionised image and speech recognition, leading to more precise predictive models. Companies like Google and Amazon use advanced machine learning techniques to predict customer behaviour, optimise supply chains, and personalise user experiences.

These innovations allow businesses to process vast amounts of data quickly and generate actionable insights, thus improving their decision-making processes and operational efficiencies. The ongoing research and development in this field promise even more sophisticated algorithms that will further boost the capabilities of predictive analytics.



Ownership and Privacy of Collected Data Hinder the Market Growth



The ownership and privacy of collected data pose significant challenges that hinder the growth of the predictive analytics market. One of the primary concerns revolves around data ownership, as organizations often grapple with determining who owns the data collected through predictive analytics processes. This issue becomes particularly complex in cases where data is sourced from multiple sources or generated through collaborations with third parties. The lack of clarity regarding data ownership can lead to disputes and legal complications, creating barriers to the effective utilization of data for predictive analytics purposes.



Market Driving Factors

Rising Adoption of Predictive Analysis in Industrial Verticals Driving the Market Growth

Emergence of Modern Technologies Such as IoT, ML and AI

Modernizing Financial Planning With SAP Analytics Cloud

Market Restraining Factors

Ownership and Privacy of Collected Data Hinder the Market Growth

Limited Awareness and Education Hinder the Market Growth

Lack of Skilled Professionals Hinder the Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Increase in Adoption of Predictive Modeling Tools Opportunities for the Market

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for the Market

Investment in Predictive Analysis and its Technologies Opportunities for the Market

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market Segment by Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Hybrid Mode

Market Segment by Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Other Verticals

Market Segment by Solution Type

Predictive Modelling

Data Mining

Machine Learning Algorithms

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Neural Networks

Market Segment by Application

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Sales & Marketing Forecasting

Risk Management & Fraud Detection

Operations Optimization

Supply Chain Management

Financial Forecasting & Planning

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Predictive Analytics Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

Alteryx, Inc.

Domo, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Google

H2O.ai

International Business Machines Corporation

KNIME

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corporation

The MathWorks, Inc.

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for the Predictive Analytics Market, with forecasts for organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, solution type and application, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Predictive Analytics Market.

