Global Steel Industry Report 2024: Widening Role of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Steel Production Landscape

The global market for Steel is estimated at 1.8 Billion Metric Tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Construction application segment, which is expected to reach 982.8 Million Metric Tons by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.4%. The Machinery application segment is also set to grow at 2.5% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 93.5 Million Metric Tons in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 2.8% CAGR to reach 1.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Market Trends & Drivers:
- Metals 4.0: The March of Progress for Steel Industry with Digital Transformation
- Steel Manufacturing: Select Key Trends Prevailing in the Industry
- Steel Industry Prospects Strongly Reliant on Global Construction Industry Scenario
- Depressive Scenario in the World Construction Sector Weakens Momentum in the Steel Industry
- Prospects Remained Lackluster for Steel in Automotive Industry
- Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future Demand for Automotive Steel
- Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts
- Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions
- Steel Vs Aluminum: The Dilemma Continues for Better Lightweight Automotive Material
- Critical Importance of Steel in Machinery Manufacturing Augurs Well for Future Growth
- High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery Manufacturing
- Relevance of Steel in Household Appliances & Metal Goods Domains Bodes Well for Future Growth
- Metal Cans: Niche End-Use Segment
- Sluggish Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Impedes Momentum in the Short-Term
- Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities for Steel Industry
- High Volume Opportunities in Shipbuilding
- Carbon Steel Seeks to Widen Addressable Market
- Demand for Stainless Steel Gains Momentum
- Stainless Steel Continues to Reign Appliances Market
- Growing Use Case in Diverse Applications Widens Future Prospects
- The Long Steel Market
- Demand for Special Long Steel on the Rise
- Demand for HSS to Surge Over the Coming years, Especially from Marine, Aerospace and Automotive Industries
- Widening Role of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Steel Production Landscape
- Steel Industry Persists with its Energy Conservation Drive
- Environmentally Friendly Approach Gains Focus
- Steel Scrap Recycling: Robust Approach for Energy Conservation
- Population Growth & Urbanization Favor Future Growth in Steel Market
- Interplay of Prominent Trends with Implications for Steel Prices in Global Market
- Steel Prices: A Play of Demand and Supply
- AI Opportunities Etched in Steel
- Steel Industry Set to Go the Greener Way with Upcoming Trends
- Sustainability in Steel Industry Moves Full Steam Ahead with Innovative Techniques
- De-Carbonization Wave Appears Poised to Expedite Green Switch for Stainless Steel
- Challenges Stymying Expansion of Global Steel Industry
- Challenge of Decarbonization: A Major Issue
- Technology Playing Key Role
- Hydrogen-Based Steel Production
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Steel Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ansteel Group Corporation Ltd., ArcelorMittal S.A., EVRAZ plc, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors Featured:
- Ansteel Group Corporation Ltd.
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- EVRAZ plc
- Gerdau S.A.
- HBIS Group
- HYUNDAI Steel Company
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Jiangsu Shagang Group
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- Nucor Corporation
- POSCO
- Riva Group
- Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co. Ltd.
- Shougang Group Co., Ltd.
- Tata Steel Group
- thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG
- United States Steel Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Outlook
- Demand for Steel Returns as the Pandemic Subsides
- Regional Recovery Scenario
- Healthy Prospects for Steel Demand in Developing Countries
- Competitive Scenario
- Leading Players in the World Steel Market
- Top 20 Steel Producing Companies by Tonnage (2022)
- Leading Steel Producing Companies (2022): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume Production
- Globalization & Rationalization Remain the Core Surviving Strategies for Steel Firms
- Steel Firms Emphasize Restructuring of Operations
- Moving Closer to Customers: The New Strategic Initiative
- Innovations & Product Differentiation Grow in Focus among Vendors
- Consolidation Picks up Pace
- Wave of Latest Breakthroughs with Potential to Pave Way for Green, Sustainable Steel Economy
- Select Innovations & Advancements
- Steel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- An Overview of the Global Market for Steel
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Impact of the Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Steel Market
- Critical Importance of Steel in Every Aspect of Human Life to Create Conducive Environment for Future Growth
- Properties of Different Types of Steel
- A Snapshot of Steel End-Use Sectors
- Roadmap for Sustainable Development of the Global Steel Industry
- Regional Analysis
- Raging Steel Sentiments in US on Back of Rising Finished Prices
- China Holds the Key for Future Growth of Steel Industry
- Steel Demand to Drop in Developing Economies before Notable Recovery
- Indian Steel Industry Retains Glory & Set to Enjoy a Striking Leap Forward
- World Steel Industry: Production, Exports & Imports
- China Remains the Dominant Steel Exporter
- Leading Steel Exporting Countries (2022): Exports (in Million Metric Tons) for China, Japan, European Union (27), South Korea, Germany, Turkiye, Russia, Italy, Belgium, Brazil, India, France, Taiwan, Netherlands, and Indonesia
- European Union Becomes the Top Steel Importer
- Leading Steel Importing Countries (2022): Imports (in Million Metric Tons) for European Union (27), USA, Germany, Italy, Turkiye, China, South Korea, Thailand, Belgium, Poland, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, and Netherlands
- Steel: An Overview
- Steel Classification
- Carbon Steels - Alloying Elements of Steel
- Steel Manufacturing Process
- Exploring Hydrogen for Steelmaking
- Refining and Casting
- Forming and Finishing
- Steel Products (Semi-Finished & Finished)
- A Brief Note on Major End-Use Segments
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Steel Market Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machinery by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Machinery by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Transportation by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Goods by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Metal Goods by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Metal Goods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Household Appliances by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Household Appliances by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Household Appliances by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
