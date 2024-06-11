Global Steel Industry Report 2024: Widening Role of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Steel Production Landscape

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Steel is estimated at 1.8 Billion Metric Tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Construction application segment, which is expected to reach 982.8 Million Metric Tons by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.4%. The Machinery application segment is also set to grow at 2.5% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 93.5 Million Metric Tons in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 2.8% CAGR to reach 1.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Metals 4.0: The March of Progress for Steel Industry with Digital Transformation

Steel Manufacturing: Select Key Trends Prevailing in the Industry

Steel Industry Prospects Strongly Reliant on Global Construction Industry Scenario

Depressive Scenario in the World Construction Sector Weakens Momentum in the Steel Industry

Prospects Remained Lackluster for Steel in Automotive Industry

Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future Demand for Automotive Steel

Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions

Steel Vs Aluminum: The Dilemma Continues for Better Lightweight Automotive Material

Critical Importance of Steel in Machinery Manufacturing Augurs Well for Future Growth

High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery Manufacturing

Relevance of Steel in Household Appliances & Metal Goods Domains Bodes Well for Future Growth

Metal Cans: Niche End-Use Segment

Sluggish Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Impedes Momentum in the Short-Term

Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities for Steel Industry

High Volume Opportunities in Shipbuilding

Carbon Steel Seeks to Widen Addressable Market

Demand for Stainless Steel Gains Momentum

Stainless Steel Continues to Reign Appliances Market

Growing Use Case in Diverse Applications Widens Future Prospects

The Long Steel Market

Demand for Special Long Steel on the Rise

Demand for HSS to Surge Over the Coming years, Especially from Marine, Aerospace and Automotive Industries

Widening Role of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Steel Production Landscape

Steel Industry Persists with its Energy Conservation Drive

Environmentally Friendly Approach Gains Focus

Steel Scrap Recycling: Robust Approach for Energy Conservation

Population Growth & Urbanization Favor Future Growth in Steel Market

Interplay of Prominent Trends with Implications for Steel Prices in Global Market

Steel Prices: A Play of Demand and Supply

AI Opportunities Etched in Steel

Steel Industry Set to Go the Greener Way with Upcoming Trends

Sustainability in Steel Industry Moves Full Steam Ahead with Innovative Techniques

De-Carbonization Wave Appears Poised to Expedite Green Switch for Stainless Steel

Challenges Stymying Expansion of Global Steel Industry

Challenge of Decarbonization: A Major Issue

Technology Playing Key Role

Hydrogen-Based Steel Production

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Steel Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ansteel Group Corporation Ltd., ArcelorMittal S.A., EVRAZ plc, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Ansteel Group Corporation Ltd.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

EVRAZ plc

Gerdau S.A.

HBIS Group

HYUNDAI Steel Company

JFE Steel Corporation

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

POSCO

Riva Group

Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co. Ltd.

Shougang Group Co., Ltd.

Tata Steel Group

thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG

United States Steel Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Outlook

Demand for Steel Returns as the Pandemic Subsides

Regional Recovery Scenario

Healthy Prospects for Steel Demand in Developing Countries

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Steel Market

Top 20 Steel Producing Companies by Tonnage (2022)

Leading Steel Producing Companies (2022): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume Production

Globalization & Rationalization Remain the Core Surviving Strategies for Steel Firms

Steel Firms Emphasize Restructuring of Operations

Moving Closer to Customers: The New Strategic Initiative

Innovations & Product Differentiation Grow in Focus among Vendors

Consolidation Picks up Pace

Wave of Latest Breakthroughs with Potential to Pave Way for Green, Sustainable Steel Economy

Select Innovations & Advancements

Steel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Overview of the Global Market for Steel

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Impact of the Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Steel Market

Critical Importance of Steel in Every Aspect of Human Life to Create Conducive Environment for Future Growth

Properties of Different Types of Steel

A Snapshot of Steel End-Use Sectors

Roadmap for Sustainable Development of the Global Steel Industry

Regional Analysis

Raging Steel Sentiments in US on Back of Rising Finished Prices

China Holds the Key for Future Growth of Steel Industry

Steel Demand to Drop in Developing Economies before Notable Recovery

Indian Steel Industry Retains Glory & Set to Enjoy a Striking Leap Forward

World Steel Industry: Production, Exports & Imports

China Remains the Dominant Steel Exporter

Leading Steel Exporting Countries (2022): Exports (in Million Metric Tons) for China, Japan, European Union (27), South Korea, Germany, Turkiye, Russia, Italy, Belgium, Brazil, India, France, Taiwan, Netherlands, and Indonesia

European Union Becomes the Top Steel Importer

Leading Steel Importing Countries (2022): Imports (in Million Metric Tons) for European Union (27), USA, Germany, Italy, Turkiye, China, South Korea, Thailand, Belgium, Poland, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, and Netherlands

Steel: An Overview

Steel Classification

Carbon Steels - Alloying Elements of Steel

Steel Manufacturing Process

Exploring Hydrogen for Steelmaking

Refining and Casting

Forming and Finishing

Steel Products (Semi-Finished & Finished)

A Brief Note on Major End-Use Segments

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Steel Market Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machinery by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Machinery by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Transportation by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Goods by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Metal Goods by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Metal Goods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Household Appliances by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Household Appliances by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Household Appliances by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

