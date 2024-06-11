United States Solar Films Market Analysis Report to 2030: Technological Innovations and Sustainability Goals Propel U.S. Solar Films Market Towards $1.4 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Solar Films Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Frontsheet, Backsheet), Polymer Type (Fluoropolymer, Non-fluoropolymer), Thickness, Film Type, Application, End-use, and Segment Forecasts 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. solar films market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2030.

The U.S. market has increasing adoption of solar films across various industries and applications, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. This expansion is propelled by the growing awareness of renewable energy's significance in reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate change. In addition, favorable government incentives and policies, such as tax credits and rebates, continue to incentivize solar energy adoption, making solar films an attractive investment. Technological advancements in solar film materials and manufacturing processes have also improved efficiency and reduced costs, making them more accessible to a wider range of consumers. Furthermore, heightened environmental concerns, coupled with the desire to reduce energy costs and enhance energy security, are further propelling the adoption of solar films in the U.S. These factors collectively contribute to the robust and sustainable growth of the market.



Based on type, the encapsulation solar film segment was a highly penetrated segment accounting for over 65% of the U.S. market share in 2022, due to its critical role in safeguarding solar cells from environmental factors. Encapsulation films provide essential protection against moisture ingress and physical damage, ensuring the long-term durability and reliability of solar panels. As the solar industry continues to expand, the demand for high-quality encapsulation materials remains strong, underscoring their significant market presence.



Based on polymer type, the Fluoropolymer segment held over 64% revenue of the U.S. market in 2022, due to its exceptional durability and resistance to environmental stressors. Fluoropolymers, such as polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) and ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), are well-suited for the demanding outdoor environment of solar panels, withstanding prolonged exposure to factors like UV radiation, extreme temperatures, and moisture. This durability ensures the long lifespan and reliability of solar installations, making fluoropolymer-based solar films the preferred choice for maximizing energy generation and ensuring the sustained success of solar projects in the U.S.



Based on thickness, the less than 100 mm segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 45%, due to the practicality and versatility of thinner solar films. These films are lightweight, flexible, and easier to install and integrate into various applications, including building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). Their adaptability to different surfaces, such as windows, facades, and roofing materials, allows for seamless integration without compromising the aesthetics or functionality of structures. Thinner films are cost-effective and space-efficient, appealing to both residential and commercial solar projects, where maximizing energy generation and cost savings are paramount.



Clear (Non-reflective) was a highly penetrated film type segment due to its aesthetic appeal and suitability for various applications. Unlike reflective films, clear solar films are designed to maintain the appearance of architectural elements like windows, facades, and building surfaces while harnessing solar energy. This seamless integration into existing structures without altering their visual aesthetics makes clear solar films an attractive choice for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) applications. In addition, they mitigate issues related to glare and light pollution, particularly in urban areas, contributing to their preference for regulatory compliance and community acceptance, further bolstering their dominance in the U.S. market.



In June 2023, First Solar launched the world's first advanced thin-film semiconductor bifacial solar panel, initiating a limited production run. This pioneering technology will be showcased at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany, through the pre-commercial Series 6 Plus Bifacial solar module.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $916.26 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1404.52 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered United States





