Republic enhances tokenized asset accessibility with Zero Hash's fiat and USDC payment rails

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic, the global investing platform that unlocks private markets for investors and institutions across the globe, has partnered with leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform Zero Hash to integrate stablecoin funding rails.



Founded in 2016, Republic offers a suite of investment products including crypto and web3 services. With this partnership, customers of Republic will be able to benefit from 24/7/365 USDC funding rails to purchase and redeem tokenized assets with near real-time settlement. Zero Hash will make this possible by providing the full stack API and regulatory infrastructure.

“Zero Hash’s end-to-end crypto and stablecoin infrastructure will provide a seamless payments bridge between investors and issuers on the Republic platform. Their stablecoin payment rails are proven and scalable, and will play a critical role in unlocking access to invest in tokenized assets,” said Sean Rolland, Head of Product of Republic Crypto.

“Our philosophy at Zero Hash is that crypto is a technology, as opposed to an asset. Tokenization is an example of this technology's disruptive potential,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of Zero Hash. “Zero Hash is helping accelerate tokenization by providing the payment rails to unlock one of the major attractions of tokenization which is the ability to transfer value 24/7/365. We enable funding and payouts through stablecoins and crypto, which settle around the clock and within seconds.”

About Republic

Republic is a financial technology company that specializes in investment-related services in the private markets, which include a retail investment platform, a blockchain advisory service, and a private capital division. Republic has deployed over $2.6 billion in investments, supported over 2,000 ventures, with a community of over 2.5M users across 150 countries. Republic is backed by dozens of leading investment firms and financial institutions and has co-invested with the best names in venture and private equity.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer crypto and stablecoin powered products.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) registration by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

