Tastytrade Expands Crypto Trading with New Digital Assets, Powered by Zero Hash

CHICAGO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash , the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider, today announced that tastytrade, a leading brokerage with an award winning platform for traders, has expanded their relationship with Zero Hash, enabling trading of five additional digital assets. Having launched crypto trading capability in 2020 , through Zero Hash, this expansion meets increased customer demand for more crypto trading options.

Tastytrade clients can now trade Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), AAVE (AAVE), and Avalanche (AVAX) through Zero Hash. This week, tastytrade will also add support for Pepe (PEPE), Stellar (XLM), Tezos (XTZ), Sui (SUI), and Aptos (APT).

“We were early crypto supporters, launching this set up with Zero Hash in 2020, furthering our mission of integrated access to all asset classes - including a growing number of digital assets,” said Ryan Grace, Head of Digital Assets at IG North America. “We will continue giving customers more choices in the fast-moving crypto space while maintaining the powerful, intuitive, and trusted experience they expect from tastytrade.”

The expansion follows record crypto trading volume in Q4 2024 on the tastytrade platform. By leveraging Zero Hash’s full-stack API, tastytrade can quickly integrate the most popular digital assets without added complexity.

"Zero Hash continues to power the infrastructure behind the biggest players in traditional brokerage, including tastytrade," said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of Zero Hash. "Our ever-scaling partnership with tastytrade is another example of how we enable trading platforms to seamlessly integrate digital assets, and grow their offering to provide traders unparalleled, simplified access to crypto markets."

Zero Hash’s crypto brokerage infrastructure powers access to crypto for leading traditional brokers, including tastytrade and Interactive Brokers. The Zero Hash APIs enable:

Liquidity provision and seamless trade execution

Ensure regulatory compliance and secure custody solutions

Disclosures

Cryptocurrency trading at tastytrade is provided by Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC, MSB # 31000181510564, and cryptocurrency custody provided by Zero Hash LLC NMLS # 169937. Zero Hash is a licensed virtual currency business by the NYDFS. Cryptocurrency accounts are not protected by SIPC coverage. Cryptocurrencies are not covered by the FDIC, which covers fiat currency. Cryptocurrency trading is not suitable for all investors due to the number of risks involved, including volatile market prices, illiquid market conditions, lack of regulatory oversight, market manipulation, and other risks. You are solely responsible for evaluating your financial circumstances and determining whether or not trading cryptocurrencies is appropriate for you. Please read the General Risks of Digital Assets risk disclosure . tastytrade, Inc. is a separate company and is not an affiliate company of Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC or Zero Hash LLC.

About tastytrade

Tastytrade is an award-winning brokerage firm established in 2017 to change the way people invest. tastytrade, named Best Broker for Options in 2024 by Investopedia and Best Broker in North America by TradingView, empowers investors seeking to actively manage their own money with a powerful platform and access to educational content for options, futures, crypto and equities trading. tastytrade is an indirect subsidiary of IG US Holdings, Inc., parent to tastylive, the financial content and education platform, tasty Software Solutions, LLC, and a subsidiary of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) , a global fintech company that provides award-winning products, platforms and access to ~19,000 financial markets to investors around the world. Learn more at www.tastytrade.com .

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider that seamlessly connects fiat, crypto, and stablecoins in one platform, enabling a better way to move and transfer money and value globally.

Through its embeddable infrastructure, start-ups, enterprises, and Fortune 500 companies build a diverse range of use cases, including cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, wallets, and on/off-ramps.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

Media Contacts

Zero Hash

Shaun O’Keeffe

(855) 744-7333

media@zerohash.com

Tastytrade

Laura Hayes

laura.hayes@ig.com