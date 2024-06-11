AppTech Payments Announces Strategic Partnership with FISB Solutions to Upgrade Legacy Banking Systems

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX) (“AppTech” or the “Company”), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce, announces today a strategic partnership with FISB Solutions (“FISB”) whereby the Company will update the legacy core banking systems represented by FISB with the latest neobank technologies, empowering hundreds of community banks with a competitive advantage in the digital banking era.



AppTech Founder and CEO Luke D’Angelo stated, “The foundation of community banks are the diverse local relationships from the mayor’s office to the local hospitals, churches, schools, and small to medium-sized businesses that make up the depository base. Historically, the key challenges facing small banks are limited reach and low-end technology. Additionally, these banks require additional touch points in the community to offer new products and services. AppTech plans to introduce strategic local Independent Sales Organizations (ISO) to act as an extension for the community bank who would otherwise not have the resources to meet, greet, follow up and establish new relationships with the bank. We look forward to empowering community banks with a modern technology solution that is complemented with a team of seasoned fintech professionals to drive new customer growth at no additional cost to the bank.”

Jerry Federico, President and Founder of FISB Solutions Inc., added, "Of the hundreds of financial institutions and independent sales organizations I have worked with to deliver electronic payment solutions to small businesses, AppTech is among the very best. We are gratified to align with an established Fintech partner that shares our commitment to providing community banks and credit unions with a menu of best-in-class fintech solutions.”

About FISB Solutions

FISB is a champion for small businesses, helping them compete in the fintech industry with cutting-edge solutions. FISB seeks to deeply understand its clients’ needs and work tirelessly to ensure their objectives are met. FISB’s leadership blends decades of experience in community financial institutions, technology, financial services and entrepreneurship. Chairman and Founder Jerry Federico, a pioneer in the payments industry with over 34 years of experience, is recognized as the leader of the Electronic Lockbox Work Group of NACHA that was responsible for the ACH entry class code ARC or Accounts Receivable conversion.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our Specialty Payments development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.

