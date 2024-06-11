North American Automotive Audio Sector 2023-2030: Software-Defined Upgrades Will Adapt to the Transformative Megatrends of Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric Vehicles

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the North American Automotive Audio Sector, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive industry continues to enrich consumer convenience and the in-vehicle experience. A major contributor is advancements in audio technology: speakers, acoustics, and applications.
This analysis provides insights on
- Audio technology and component roadmap,
- Current offerings and forecasts,
- Key tier players showcasing revolutionary audio technologies, and
- Future audio transformation trends in the evolving digital ecosystem.
Growth opportunities for audio technology are significant in the era of connected, autonomous, shared, and electric mobility. Premium automakers have already implemented the most advanced technologies in their vehicles, and many mass-market manufacturers are offering branded audio as an upgrade option.
The publisher conducted in-depth discussions with thought leaders from original equipment manufacturers, Tier I suppliers, and technology providers. The analysis considers the industry landscape in terms of increasing speaker counts, audio signal processing, and software transitions in three areas: factory fitted (branded/unbranded) speaker technology; surround sound systems; and 3D spatial audio. The analysis examines also growth opportunities for automakers and suppliers.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Partnerships
- CASE Audio
- Product Differentiation
Future Automotive Audio Trends and Use Cases
- Characteristics of Audio in Evolving Digital Ecosystems
- Automotive Audio Technology Use Cases
- Mapping Audio Technology Use Cases Across Smart Cars and CaaS
- Mapping Audio Technology Use Cases Across MaaS and CLaaS
Company Coverage:
- Alps Alpine
- BMW
- Bose
- Chevrolet
- Ford
- Harman
- Jeep
- Mercedes-Benz
- Panasonic
- Sony
- Toyota
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Overview of an In-Vehicle Audio Technology Roadmap
- Audio Penetration by Technology
- Audio Penetration Snapshot by OEM Brand
- Audio Technology Supplier Portfolio Snapshot
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Definitions and Implementation Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Technology Roadmap
- Audio Component Roadmap
- Automotive Speaker Technology Roadmap
- Interior Speaker Placement Variations
- Future of Vehicle Interior Speaker Placements
- Overview of Audio Technology Use Cases in a CASE World Across Connected Cars and XaaS
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Audio Technology
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator - Basic Audio Technology
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis - Basic Audio
Growth Generator - Surround Sound Audio Technology
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis - Surround Sound Technology
Growth Generator - 3-D Audio Technology
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis - 3-D Audio Technology
Audio Offerings - Key OEM Brands
- Audio Offering - BMW
- Audio Offering - Chevrolet
- Audio Offering - Ford
- Audio Offering - Jeep
- Audio Offering - Mercedes-Benz
- Audio Offering - Toyota
- Audio Penetration Snapshot by OEM Brand
Audio Offerings - Key Tier Suppliers
- Audio Offering - Alps Alpine
- Audio Offering - Bose
- Audio Offering - Harman
- Audio Offering - Panasonic
- Audio Offering - Sony
- Audio Technology Supplier Portfolio Snapshot
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjt6h3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.