North American Automotive Audio Sector 2023-2030: Software-Defined Upgrades Will Adapt to the Transformative Megatrends of Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric Vehicles

The automotive industry continues to enrich consumer convenience and the in-vehicle experience. A major contributor is advancements in audio technology: speakers, acoustics, and applications.

This analysis provides insights on

Audio technology and component roadmap,

Current offerings and forecasts,

Key tier players showcasing revolutionary audio technologies, and

Future audio transformation trends in the evolving digital ecosystem.

Growth opportunities for audio technology are significant in the era of connected, autonomous, shared, and electric mobility. Premium automakers have already implemented the most advanced technologies in their vehicles, and many mass-market manufacturers are offering branded audio as an upgrade option.



The publisher conducted in-depth discussions with thought leaders from original equipment manufacturers, Tier I suppliers, and technology providers. The analysis considers the industry landscape in terms of increasing speaker counts, audio signal processing, and software transitions in three areas: factory fitted (branded/unbranded) speaker technology; surround sound systems; and 3D spatial audio. The analysis examines also growth opportunities for automakers and suppliers.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Partnerships

CASE Audio

Product Differentiation

Future Automotive Audio Trends and Use Cases

Characteristics of Audio in Evolving Digital Ecosystems

Automotive Audio Technology Use Cases

Mapping Audio Technology Use Cases Across Smart Cars and CaaS

Mapping Audio Technology Use Cases Across MaaS and CLaaS

Company Coverage:

Alps Alpine

BMW

Bose

Chevrolet

Ford

Harman

Jeep

Mercedes-Benz

Panasonic

Sony

Toyota

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Key Findings

Overview of an In-Vehicle Audio Technology Roadmap

Audio Penetration by Technology

Audio Penetration Snapshot by OEM Brand

Audio Technology Supplier Portfolio Snapshot

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Definitions and Implementation Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Technology Roadmap

Audio Component Roadmap

Automotive Speaker Technology Roadmap

Interior Speaker Placement Variations

Future of Vehicle Interior Speaker Placements

Overview of Audio Technology Use Cases in a CASE World Across Connected Cars and XaaS

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Audio Technology

Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology

Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator - Basic Audio Technology

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis - Basic Audio

Growth Generator - Surround Sound Audio Technology

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis - Surround Sound Technology

Growth Generator - 3-D Audio Technology

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis - 3-D Audio Technology

Audio Offerings - Key OEM Brands

Audio Offering - BMW

Audio Offering - Chevrolet

Audio Offering - Ford

Audio Offering - Jeep

Audio Offering - Mercedes-Benz

Audio Offering - Toyota

Audio Penetration Snapshot by OEM Brand

Audio Offerings - Key Tier Suppliers

Audio Offering - Alps Alpine

Audio Offering - Bose

Audio Offering - Harman

Audio Offering - Panasonic

Audio Offering - Sony

Audio Technology Supplier Portfolio Snapshot

