Global Digital Health Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2024: The Move to Deliver Care Beyond Hospital Walls and Unique AI Use Cases will Ensure Transformational Growth

The digital health industry has maintained a consistent growth trajectory. Investing in technologies that help organizations achieve the quintuple aim of healthcare is a constant priority. However, high inflation and tight monetary policy will impact the investment landscape as it shifts from top-line growth to profitability.
The use of AI technology to improve clinical and operational workflows will be at the top of the agenda of healthcare facilities. Gen AI will be the undeniable truth in every organization's digital strategy. The convergence of telehealth technologies to create a digital workforce will become a key enabler in addressing workforce shortage and moving care closer to the patients.
The interest in meeting the patients where they are is leading to the growth of new partnership models to achieve better equity. More provider-vendor ecosystems will emerge to improve product development while minimizing data breaches. As the focus changes to making care facilities smarter by increasing the adoption of IoT sensors, dynamic AI, cloud, and robotics, provider and payer enablement will become the key discussion point. Change management initiatives will require stakeholder education to understand the pros and cons of newer technology initiatives and work alongside these to improve clinical and operational processes.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Generative AI Based on Small and Large Language Models
- Virtual Care
- Digital Health Initiatives in the Middle East
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Key Highlights
- The 2023 Digital HealthMarket - Forecast vs. Actual
- Top Digital Health Predictions for 2024
- Growth Environment
Growth Environment
- Segmentation
- Definitions
- Key Trends in Digital Health
- Advancements in Healthcare Delivery
- Technology Innovation and Organic Growth
- M&A - The Preferred Route for Inorganic Growth
- The Impact of Dynamic AI on the Digital Health Industry
Macroeconomic Factors
- Top Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Digital Health Industry
- High Inflation and Interest Rates
- Investment
- Mergers & Acquisitions and Top VC Deals
- Workforce Shortage
Revenue Trends - 2023-2028
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Trend Analysis by Region
Top Digital Health Predictions - 2024
- Prediction 1 - Generative AI will Become a Key Part of the Digital Strategy; The Focus will be on Adoption Across Clinical and Operational Use Cases
- Prediction 2 - Meeting Patients Outside the Traditional Four Walls will Become Popular; Care at Home and Alternative Sites will See a Growing Preference
- Prediction 3 - Business Model Innovation will Take Pace in Retail Health
- Prediction 4 - Staff Shortage will Continue to Plague the Healthcare Industry, Even as Leaders Look at Virtual and AI Models for Possible Solutions
- Prediction 5 - ROI will be the Biggest Concern Among Digital Health CEOs
Patient IT - 2024
- Patient IT, 2024 - Industry Snapshot
Provider IT - 2024
- Provider IT, 2024 - Industry Snapshot
Payer IT - 2024
- Payer IT, 2024 - Industry Snapshot
Regional Analysis - 2023-2028
- Digital Health Attractiveness
- Regional Digital Health Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping
- Digital Health Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping - North America
- Digital Health Companies to Action - North America
- Digital Health Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping - Europe
- Digital Health Companies to Action - Europe
- Digital Health Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping - APAC
- Digital Health Companies to Action - APAC
- Digital Health Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping - LATAM
- Digital Health Companies to Action - LATAM
- Digital Health Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping - MEA
- Digital Health Companies to Action - MEA
Conclusions
