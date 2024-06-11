Bebuzee, Inc. Unveils New and Exciting Live Streaming Features in Its Revolutionary Super App

MIAMI, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC: BBUZ), a leading social media and digital entertainment platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of two groundbreaking live streaming features in its revolutionary super app. These innovative additions are designed to enhance user engagement and transform the digital experience for millions of Bebuzee users worldwide.

Introducing Live Streaming: TikTok- and YouTube-Style Experiences

Bebuzee is excited to introduce live streaming features that offer unique and captivating experiences, similar to content shared via TikTok and YouTube. These new, inspired features are set to redefine how users experiment with content and connect with their favorite creators and communities.

TikTok-Style Live Streaming

Our TikTok-style live streaming feature allows users to broadcast short, engaging live videos to their followers in real time. This feature is perfect for spontaneous content, live interactions, and viral moments that keep the Bebuzee community vibrant and connected. Whether it's a live Q&A, behind-the-scenes glimpse, or a creative performance, users can now share their moments instantly and interact with their audience like never before.

YouTube-Style Live Streaming

Complementing our TikTok-style live streaming, Bebuzee now offers a YouTube-style live streaming feature that supports longer, more in-depth live broadcasts. This feature is ideal for creators who want to host live shows, tutorials, webinars, or any extended content that requires a more detailed and immersive approach. Viewers can join live chats, engage with content in real time, and even participate in interactive elements such as polls and Q&A sessions.

Revolutionizing the Digital Experience

With the integration of these live streaming features, Bebuzee is set to revolutionize the digital experience for its users. Our super app now combines the best of social media, entertainment and live content, offering an unparalleled platform for creators and users alike. These features not only enhance user engagement but also open new avenues for content monetization, advertising opportunities and community building.

CEO’s Statement

“We are incredibly excited to launch these new live streaming features,” said Joe Onyero, CEO of Bebuzee, Inc. “By incorporating TikTok- and YouTube-style live streaming into our super app, we are providing our users with powerful tools to connect, create and engage like never before. This is a significant milestone in our journey to transform the digital entertainment landscape and offer a truly unique and immersive experience for our community.”

About Bebuzee, Inc.

Bebuzee, Inc. is a leading social media and digital entertainment platform dedicated to providing innovative and engaging experiences for its users. With a focus on community-driven content and seamless integration of diverse digital services, Bebuzee is at the forefront of the next generation of social media platforms.

Contact Information:

Bebuzee, Inc.

Press Relations

www.Bebuzee.com

press@bebuzee.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Bebuzee, Inc. and the company's industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed terms of the shares, the completion, timing, and size of the proposed offering of the shares, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering of the shares are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Bebuzee cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Bebuzee has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including its financial outlook, that it believes may affect the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Bebuzee's financial performance; the lack of historical profitability; the ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; the ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing Bebuzee's international expansion and growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; the ability to maintain, protect, and enhance Bebuzee's intellectual property; the ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; the ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; the ability to repay outstanding debt; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, and health epidemics, as well as risks, uncertainties. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Bebuzee believes to be reasonable as of this date. Bebuzee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Corporate Communications: