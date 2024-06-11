Virtuozzo and Robson Partner to Bring Alternative to VMware Cloud to Managed Service Providers Across the Americas

Schaffhausen, Switzerland, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, the alternative cloud platform leader, today announced a new distribution partnership with Robson Communications, Inc., a cloud infrastructure and services specialist delivering solutions to Managed Service Providers across the Americas. Under the partnership, Robson now offers Virtuozzo’s flexible, affordable alternative to VMware cloud for MSPs and their customers, enabling business continuity for companies impacted by changes to VMware’s bundling, licensing and partnership models after its acquisition by Broadcom. Robson provides cloud solutions tailored to each MSP’s technical and business requirements. The company will distribute Virtuozzo cloud solutions for on-premises deployment, for customers who operate their own datacenter infrastructure, and as on-demand Infrastructure- and Platform-as-a-Service cloud, hosted in Robson’s growing network of datacenters. Robson offers a range of consulting, service design and migration services to help customers move to Virtuozzo cloud.

"With a majority of the world's virtualization based on VMware in one way or another, the situation is extremely concerning for companies across the channel. Robson is here to ensure that nothing will disrupt our customers’ businesses,” said Mark Taylor, President of Robson Communications Inc. “Working with Virtuozzo to provide a VMware alternative has created a real sense of relief for companies in our ecosystem, and energy for the future with a cloud technology vendor that actually cares about their business. Virtuozzo’s partnership model, licensing and solutions are the perfect fit, and after the shockwave of the Broadcom acquisition, we’re now excited about the future of cloud.”

Virtuozzo is a leader in cloud enablement for service providers, offering a production-ready cloud platform based on OpenStack that is designed and refined for businesses selling private, public and hybrid cloud. Virtuozzo also offers hosted versions of its cloud software, enabling MSPs and resellers to sell cloud services without needing to own or manage the underlying infrastructure. As an Authorized Virtuozzo Distributor, Robson will offer both approaches to its customers.

“Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware has spurred companies to seek cloud partners and platforms that are more flexible, affordable and inclusive,” said Alex Fine, CEO, Virtuozzo. “The VMware situation has been a massive wake-up call for the industry, and Virtuozzo offers a solution that’s designed to enable not hinder growth. Together with expert partners like Robson, we’re helping companies migrate and evolve from the costly, complex world of VMware to a modern, mature and future-proof alternative.”

Virtuozzo (https://www.virtuozzo.com), a leading hyperconverged cloud platform for service providers, ISVs, and enterprises, enables production-ready OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service, multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service, Kubernetes hosting, S3-compatible storage, cloud database management, and other cloud services. Virtuozzo liberates businesses from the complexities of IT infrastructure configuration and management, allowing them to refocus on their own growth. The cloud platform is designed for both cloud-native and traditional applications, ensuring optimized performance, rapid time-to-market, cost efficiency, and personalized support. Virtuozzo is available as public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud software across more than 680 cloud service providers, managed service providers, and hosting providers in 84 countries.