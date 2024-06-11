Global Fruits and Vegetable Seeds Market Size To Worth USD 25.2 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 8.35%

New York, United States , June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global fruits & Vegetable Seeds Market Size is to Grow from USD 11.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 25.2 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.35% during projected period.





The standard input for growing fruits and vegetables is seeds. They are employed in the fruit and vegetable plant propagation process. The seed providers work to serve the farming community by increasing overall yields by providing fruit and vegetable seeds free of weeds and diseases. The market for fruit and vegetable seeds is expanding due to the increased prevalence of urban farming in residential areas and communities throughout major cities. The market for fruit and vegetable seeds was stimulated by the manufacture of organic seeds due to the negative environmental effects of traditional and inorganic agricultural practices, which also led to strict rules for the use of fertilizers and pesticides. The market for fruit and vegetable seeds will continue to grow as consumer demand for fresh fruits and vegetables grows. Fresh fruits and vegetables are those that were recently harvested or produced, have not been preserved, and are in season. The embryos from which fruits and vegetables are grown in fields and farms to generate fresh products are found in fruit and vegetable seeds. Consequently, the requirement for their seeds will increase along with the demand for fresh fruits and vegetables. The market for fruit and vegetable seeds is projected to develop in the future due to the growing demand for organic food products. Organic food products are defined as agricultural or processed foods that are produced using organic farming methods. However, responding to fluctuating weather patterns and rising food consumer demand, farmers are using genetically modified seeds more frequently. The cost of producing genetically modified seeds is higher, which drives up the seed's price.

The solanaceae segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global fruits & vegetable seeds market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global fruits & vegetable seeds market is divided into solanaceae, cucurbit, root & bulb, brassica, leafy, and other families. Among these, the solanaceae segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global fruits & vegetable seeds market during the projected timeframe. Solanaceae family crop created using either seed or stem cutting. Tomatoes, botanically fruits, are perennial plants susceptible to fungus. Employ fungicide seed treatments and practice crop rotation to manage diseases effectively.

The organic segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global fruits & vegetable seeds market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the form, the global fruits & vegetable seeds market is divided into inorganic and organic. Among these, the organic segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global fruits & vegetable seeds market during the projected timeframe. Health-conscious consumers are willing to pay a premium for organic products, driving the demand for organic seeds.

The conventional segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global fruits & vegetable seeds market during the forecast period.

Based on the trait, the global fruits & vegetable seeds market is divided into conventional and genetically modified. Among these, the conventional segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global fruits & vegetable seeds market during the projected timeframe. Conventional seeds, with improved pest resistance and faster growth, play a vital role in sustainable crop production.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global fruits & vegetable seeds market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global fruits & vegetable seeds market over the projected timeframe. China, India, South Korea, and Japan produce important crops including tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and melons on a vast scale. These countries supply a considerable number of fruits and vegetables to the European Union and North America. The region is home to some of the largest seed firms globally, such as Takii Seeds in Japan, Sakata Seeds in Japan, and UPL Corporation in India. Over the anticipated period, these variables are anticipated to support market expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. Large-scale production of vegetables including tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and melons occurs in countries including China and India. Growing interest in the health benefits of vegetables, the growing horticulture crop area, and the growing agriculture industry are all contributing to the market's rise.

North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global fruits & vegetable seeds market during the projected timeframe. The United States is the largest market in North America for vegetable seeds. In the US, most vegetable growers are small-scale landowners who have little more than 15 acres available for production. About one-third of vegetable growers are small farmers, whereas only 9% of farmers have big vegetable fields and may sell products for up to USD 500,000 annually. Between 25% and 30% of the American diet now consists of fruits and vegetables, a relatively stable amount over time.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global organic cheese market include BASF SE, Syngenta Group, Corteva Agriscience, Groupe Limagrain, UPL (Advanta Seeds), Mahyco, Enza Zaden, Vikima Seeds A/S, Bayer AG, KWS SAAT SE, Sakata Seed Corporation, Takii & Co, Ltd, DLF, Longping High-Tech, and FMC Corporation, others.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Major player in the agricultural inputs industry Syngenta announced that it has acquired Brazilian company Feltrin Sementes, which produces vegetable seeds. The company would be able to expand its global product offering with this approach.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Fruits & Vegetable Seeds Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Fruits & Vegetable Seeds Market, By Type

Solanaceae

Cucurbit

Root & Bulb

Brassica

Leafy

Other Families

Global Fruits & Vegetable Seeds Market, By Form

Inorganic

Organic

Global Fruits & Vegetable Seeds Market, By Trait

Conventional

Genetically Modified

Global fruits & vegetable seeds Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



