Mindful Awards Presents BareOrganics With 2024 “Organic Product of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that BareOrganics , a DIYA Beauty & Wellness brand, has been recognized with the “Organic Product of the Year” award.

BareOrganics offers a variety of 100% USDA Certified Organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan powders, water enhancers, coffees, and teas. These sustainable products are also packaged in 100% recyclable, BPA-free containers that are freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe. DIYA, the all-women-owned parent company of BareOrganics, will also be donating a portion of each sale to a non-profit benefiting farmers in the region from which its natural ingredients are sourced.

By emphasizing organic superfoods, herbs, and supplements, the company’s high-quality, ethically sourced products are minimally processed and free from artificial additives. Products include various superfoods with unique micro and macronutrients such as spirulina, chlorella, maca root, wheatgrass, and cacao powder, among others which are used as supplements to enhance nutrition, support health goals, or incorporate more nutrients. BareOrganics powders are also good on the body - as well as in the body - with recipes available for muscle-soothing salves, face and lip scrubs, face masks and more.

BareOrganics is also transparent about its sourcing and production processes, making sure all products meet organic standards and are sustainably harvested when possible. Processes like freeze-drying and low temperatures are also used in order to preserve the integrity and freshness of the foods.

The company’s products are tested by independent third-party laboratories for heavy metals and undergo strict USDA Organic Certification - not only in the US but also in their country of origin as many ingredients are sourced from their native regions.

“We want to celebrate BareOrganics' passion for healthy living and wellness as evidenced by their line of organic products made from carefully sourced ingredients in sustainable packaging. Organic foods make it easier for the body to recognize and utilize key nutrients, such as those that come from natural, whole sources,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “We’re proud to present BareOrganics with the ‘Organic Product of the Year’ award. Their best-in-class products contain no preservatives, fillers, or artificial ingredients while still ensuring nutrition, taste, and integrity. After filling your body with goodness, their packaging also assures you’re treating the planet with kindness.”

The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious CPG companies and products that offer transparency to consumers, pay workers fair wages, ensure sustainable business practices, use recycled or recyclable materials and create healthier products using natural or organic ingredients. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

“We hope that our example will encourage other companies to prioritize sustainability and philanthropy. Our brands are trusted by millions of consumers for a reason - a focus on delivering the cleanest, most effective products available that are natural, organic, and/or free from formulations,” said Angie Everhart, CEO, DIYA Beauty & Wellness. “BareOrganics’ mission is to make healthy living more attainable and affordable with products that can easily be incorporated into the everyday. We will continue to invest in the research and development of new products and the latest ingredients to stay at the forefront of the dietary supplement, superfood, and personal care and beauty industry.”

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

About BareOrganics

BareOrganics is a line of USDA Certified Organic Superfoods sourced from the highest-quality ingredients around the world. As more and more consumers seek nutrient-dense whole foods, BareOrganics provides consumers with choices that suit their specific dietary needs and healthy lifestyles.

About DIYA Beauty & Wellness

DIYA takes care of its customers inside and out, from head to toe. The DIYA Beauty & Wellness LLC. portfolio of award-winning brands includes BareOrganics Superfoods and Organic Coffee, Oralgen NuPearl Teeth Whitening Systems featuring NuBright® Led Activation Technology, and ProBiogen Spore Based natural Probiotics for men and women. Products are available at Whole Foods, Walmart, Sprouts, HEB, Kroger, Wegmans, Meijer, KEHE, UNFI, Palko, and more or at Amazon.com or www.bareorganics.com.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Mindful Awards

travis@mindfulawards.com

949.667.4475