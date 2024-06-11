IntelGenx Announces Initiation of the Sale and Investment Solicitation Process

MONTREAL, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (the “Company” or “IntelGenx” a subsidiary of IntelGenx Technologies Corp.) (OTCQB: IGXT; TSX: IGX), was granted protection pursuant to an order (as amended or amended and restated from time to time, the “Initial Order”) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (the “CCAA” and the “CCAA Proceedings”) by the Superior Court of Québec (the “Court”). EY was appointed as monitor (in such capacity, the “Monitor”).



On May 27, 2024, the Court granted an order (the “SISP Order”) which i) approved a sale and investment solicitation process to be conducted in respect of the business and/or assets of the Company (the “SISP”), and ii) approved the agreement of purchase and sale between IntelGenx, as vendor, and atai Life Sciences AG, as purchaser, solely for the purpose of constituting the “stalking horse” bid under the SISP (the “Stalking Horse Bid”). The Stalking Horse Bid establishes a baseline price and deal structure for the solicitation of superior bids from qualified interested parties and provides certainty that a going-concern solution for the business of IntelGenx has already been identified.

Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance Inc. and its affiliate, Ernst & Young Corporate Finance (Canada) Inc. shall be assisting the Company and the Monitor in connection with the SISP process.

The SISP is a two-phased process with the Phase 1 bid deadline set for July 15, 2024. Parties interested in the opportunity should contact the Monitor via one of the persons listed below to get further details.

Jatinder Wadhwa(1)

Senior Vice President

+1 416 943 3078

jatinder.wadhwa@ca.ey.com



Mansa Singh

Senior Associate

+1 416 932 4902

mansa.singh@ca.ey.com Jessica Jingwei

Analyst

+1 416 932 4424

jessica.jingwei@ca.ey.com Martin Rosenthal

Senior Vice President

+1 514 879 6549

martin.rosenthal@parthenon.ey.com Martin Carrière

Senior Vice President

+1 514 879 3254

martin.carriere@parthenon.ey.com Alexandre Ferland

Director

+1 514 943 0929

alexandre.ferland@parthenon.ey.com



Copies of the SISP Order and the SISP procedures may be obtained from the website of the Monitor at www.ey.com/ca/intelgenx.

(1) Any inquiries by U.S. persons should be directed to Ernst & Young Corporate Finance (Canada) Inc. through Jatinder Wadhwa.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films. IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ™, VetaFilm® and transdermal VevaDerm™, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions. IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceutical services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit https://www.intelgenx.com/ and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.