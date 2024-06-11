Lotto.com Launches in Arizona, Marking a Significant Tenth-State Milestone

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, today announced the expansion of its services into Arizona, effective immediately. As the tenth state where Lotto.com customers can order official state lottery tickets online, the announcement marks a significant milestone in the company’s rapid expansion strategy.

Lotto.com is redefining the lottery landscape with its secure, convenient, and seamless online lottery experience, all while bringing incremental funds to state-funded lottery programs. With recent expansion into the Nebraska market and the introduction of the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, Lotto.com now boasts a customer base of over 1.9 Million and growing and has contributed approximately $85 Million to state-funded lottery programs.

The Arizona Lottery plays a vital role in supporting various community programs and causes, including higher education, health and human services, environmental conservation, and economic and business development. In the fiscal year 2023, the Arizona lottery contributed over $318M and $5.3B since the Arizona Lottery’s inception across these four pillars and the State of Arizona's General Fund. Lotto.com is honored to now bring incremental funding to these important state missions.

“Today marks a great milestone for our team at Lotto.com, as we proudly launch the platform in our tenth state,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “The expansion not only highlights our brand’s continuous growth, but also reaffirms our dedication to revolutionizing the lottery industry across the nation.”

Customers in Arizona on Lotto.com can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions®, as well as popular scratch ticket games via Lotto.com’s first to market Digital Scratch ticket offering. This innovation allows customers to order and play official state lottery scratch tickets "winever,"™ on their computer, laptop, or preferred mobile device.

To celebrate the Arizona launch, Lotto.com encourages customers in Arizona to play state favorite games, Fantasy 5 and The Pick, or visit local retailer and Lotto.com partner, “Players Cafe” located at 3135 S Mill Ave STE B-6 Tempe, AZ 85282.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. Lotto.com has over 1.9 Million customers, has contributed approximately $85 Million to state-funded lottery initiatives, and has created 6 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 Million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

