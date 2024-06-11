3D Cell Culture Market to Surpass USD 11.79 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest

Westford, USA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that 3D Cell Culture Market will attain a value of USD 11.79 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period (2024-2031). According to an estimate, patient-specific models will be increasingly important in driving personalised medicine's revolution in treatment delivery. Technological developments will continue to be crucial, as organ-on-a-chip and bioprinting technologies develop and improve, improving the accuracy and efficacy of disease modelling and medication testing. Research expansion in non-oncology domains including neurobiology and toxicology will create new opportunities for industry expansion.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/3d-cell-culture-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the " 3D Cell Culture Market "

Pages - 157

Tables - 90

Figures – 76

3D Cell Culture Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.31 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $11.79 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Products, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Sophisticated 3D cell culture environments Key Market Opportunities Emergence of microfluidics-based 3D cell culture Key Market Drivers Increased healthcare infrastructure investments will promote a precision medicine orientation

Scaffold Based Product Segment to Dominate due to Surge in Cell Viability and More Accurate Tissue Models

Scaffold-based products are leading the way in the global 3D cell culture industry by ensuring that what they produce can imitate the extracellular matrix found in the natural setting thereby promoting both growth and differentiation of these cells. Among other things like creating better tissue models used in various fields such as cancer research, regenerative medicine among others, they have also been able to increase market share due to higher levels of viability per cell as well as accuracy via tissue replication.

Stem Cell Research & Tissue Engineering Application has become Dominant Sub-Segment due to Development of Complex Tissue Models

As they make it possible to create intricate tissue models and regenerative treatments, stem cell research and tissue engineering are the industry leaders in the worldwide 3D cell culture market. Due to this, disease models are more accurate and treatment options are more successful. This leads to major investments and breakthroughs in these sectors, further solidifying their leadership position in the market.

North America Dominant with Growing Government Initiatives and Funding Aimed at Developing Advanced 3D Culture Models

North America accounted for the greatest portion of the market, largely due to the region's increasing concentration of academic and research institutions. Government funding growth and sophisticated 3D culture models’ creation already point towards the significant improvement of the local business setting. Just last March, for instance, Brain Canada worked together with the ALS Society of Canada (ALS Canada) to donate 1.4 million dollars in nine separate projects meant to bring out new ideas on how ALS could be treated or discovered.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/3d-cell-culture-market

Drivers:

Rising Power of 3D cell Culture in Regenerative Medicine Improvement Increased Healthcare Infrastructure Investments to Promote a Precision Medicine Orientation High Focus on Developing Alternatives to Animal Testing

Restraints:

Lack of Consistency and Standardization in 3D Cell Culture Products Lack of Standardized Protocols Leading to Variability and Inconsistencies Poor Awareness and Understanding of the Benefits and Applications of 3D Cell Cultures

Prominent Players in 3D Cell Culture Market

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Austria)

Avantor, Inc. (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Nano3D Biosciences, Inc. (US)

MIMETAS B.V. (Netherlands)

QGel SA (Switzerland)

TissUse GmbH (Germany)

SynVivo, Inc. (US)

Emulate, Inc. (US)

CN Bio Innovations Ltd. (UK)

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/3d-cell-culture-market

Key Questions Answered in Global 3D Cell Culture Market Report

By 2031, how much is the global market for 3D cell culture expected to be worth?

As it can duplicate the extracellular matrix, which segment of the 3D cell culture industry is projected to dominate?

Why does North America dominate the market for 3D cell culture?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Facilitation of sophisticated tissues structures mimicking natural environment, ground-breaking innovation enables the investigation of tissue regeneration & engineering at a deeper level, advanced cell culture technologies innovation and increasing prominence of personalized medicine), restraints (Direct expenses of experiments rise correspondingly, facing complexity while scaling the 3D production and different laboratories & research settings becomes challenging), opportunities (Creating controlled microenvironments for cells, developing more accurate & reliable models for drug screening & toxicity testing and creating complex cellular microenvironments that closely mimic in vivo conditions), and challenges (Lack of consistency in 3D cell culture products and transitioning from small-scale research laboratory production to large-scale manufacturing can introduce additional variables) influencing the growth of 3D cell culture market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the 3D cell culture market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the 3D cell culture market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Related Report:

3D Bioprinting Market

Cell-Based Assays Market

Cell Therapy Market

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market

Stem Cell Therapy Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/